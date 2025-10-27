Glowfux 2025 unites stars as Yeni Kuti, Tunji Sotimirin & others honour humanity

In a new twist of updates released by the organisers of the renowned annual charity concert, GLOWFUX Charity Concert, it has been revealed that the 2025 edition will not only celebrate love and compassion but also showcase a spectacular blend of entertainment, humanitarian recognition, and iconic personalities.

Glowfux 2025 unites stars as Yeni Kuti, Tunji Sotimirin, Temilayo Abodunrin, Chief Adigun Olowe, and Akorede Bobo champion a celebration of humanity

The organisers, Fanafillit Integrated Concepts, announced that dance veteran and TV host Yeni Kuti will serve as the Mother of the Day, while veteran Nollywood actor and legal practitioner Barrister Tunji Sotimirin will take on the role of Father of the Day at this year’s edition, themed “Embracing Humanity, Enriching Lives.” The concert will be held on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

In what promises to be an unforgettable day of compassion, music, and unity, the GLOWFUX Hall of Charity Awards will honour outstanding individuals and organisations for their exemplary service to humanity in 2025. Among the honourees are High Chief (Dr.) Adebola Akindele, Group Managing Director of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, who has been named GLOWFUX Man of the Year 2025, and Olori (Amb.) Dr. Fashola Omolara S. (FnbR, FITPN, FCIML), Olori of Orile Ilawo, will receive the GLOWFUX Woman of the Year 2025 award.

Also to be honoured is the Dream Nurture Foundation, parent body of Dream Catchers Academy, named GLOWFUX NGO of the Year 2025, for its dedication to transforming vulnerable children’s lives through art and education. Corporate giants Glo Mobile Nigeria and SIFAX Group have been nominated for the GLOWFUX Socially Responsible Organisation of the Year Award, with the winner to be announced in a later update.

Adding a touch of thought-provoking insight, Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin, District Governor of Rotary International District 9112, will deliver the Keynote Address on the theme “Embracing Humanity, Enriching Lives.”

The concert’s entertainment will be nothing short of magical. Headlining this year’s lineup are Feranmi Golden Angel, Temilayo Abodunrin, Dom Sax, Hilary Jackson and Dance Group, Chief Adigun Olowe, Seyi Sax, Akorede (Akorede Bobo), and Makayla - a medley of youthful brilliance and inspiring artistry. The event will be anchored by Coyman CFR and MC Luwy, with DJ MAPS Productions providing music all day.

According to the project’s initiator, Mr. Olubode Mac Oserinde,

“GLOWFUX 2025 is not just another edition - it is a reflection of what happens when humanity leads. Every performer, every partner, every child, and every guest embodies the reason GLOWFUX exists: to embrace humanity and enrich lives.”

In line with its inclusive vision, this year’s edition introduces a unique innovation: the GLOWFUX Carpet Session will run continuously from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., ensuring that no guest misses out on being featured or interviewed. The vibrant session will be co-anchored by popular kid TV anchor Tony Iji and EAS TV’s Lizzy Oluwatomisin, who will engage guests, celebrities, and performers in fun conversations throughout the day.

The concert will host 15 organised needy homes across Lagos State as VIP beneficiaries. Admission is free, with complimentary food, drinks, and entertainment, but all guests are encouraged to come with gift items for the beneficiary homes.

Interested participants can register, donate, or learn more about the event via https://linktr.ee/glowfux, or donate directly to GLOWFUX Concert (FCMB Account: 8554972016).

The 2025 GLOWFUX Charity Concert enjoys the support of brands such as Elegushi Royal Stool, 7Up, iCare Foundation, Habeeb Okunola Foundation, Courteville Solutions PLC, FrieslandCampina, AkModel Properties, SIFAX Group, Seniors Wellbeing Foundation, Hands Lifting Hearts Initiatives, DreamBug Ltd, Danone, Primero Transport Ltd, Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, UAC Foods, Corsican Brothers, KingsMead Group of Schools, Headway Events, DJ MAPS Productions, Epee Tech Solutions, and 3Zs Fabrics.

Media partners include AIT, Legit.ng, ThisDay Newspaper, Global Excellence Magazine, theeagleonline.com.ng, KRAKS TV, newspop.com, theelitesng.com, freedomonline.com.ng, thegazellenews.com, pmexpressng.com, freelanews.com, theimpactnewspaper.com, thestatusonline.com, newsnowonline.com, laroyalnews.com, newsbreaknaija.com, omonaijablog.com.ng, firstweeklymagazine.com, and others.

For enquiries, contact 0806 438 3434, 0813 240 4085, 0703 231 2815, 0814 478 2997, or 0810 715 0573.

GLOWFUX Charity Concert 2025 - Embracing Humanity, Enriching Lives.

