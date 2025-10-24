President Tinubu approved a major shake-up in Nigeria’s military to strengthen national security amid coup rumours

General Olufemi Oluyede, Major-General W Shaibu, Air Vice Marshal S K Aneke, and Rear Admiral I Abbas were appointed as new service chiefs

Tinubu praised outgoing service chiefs and charged the new appointees to uphold professionalism and unity in the Armed Forces

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in Nigeria’s military hierarchy as part of efforts to strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

The announcement comes amid speculation of a possible coup attempt, with the Presidency moving swiftly to reinforce stability within the Armed Forces.

List of Newly Appointed Service Chiefs as Tinubu Makes Changes Amid Rumoured Coup Attempt

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Friday, October 24, by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, the President appointed new heads for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, while retaining one senior intelligence officer.

1. General Olufemi Oluyede – Chief of Defence Staff

General Olufemi Oluyede has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa.

Oluyede is expected to coordinate the operations of all branches of the military and strengthen inter-service collaboration in tackling insecurity.

2. Major-General W. Shaibu – Chief of Army Staff

Major-General W. Shaibu assumes office as the new Chief of Army Staff.

His appointment comes at a time the Nigerian Army faces increasing security challenges across the country, from insurgency in the North-East to banditry and communal clashes in other regions.

3. Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke – Chief of Air Staff

Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke is now the new Chief of Air Staff.

The Presidency expects him to boost aerial operations, surveillance, and logistical support in ongoing joint military efforts.

4. Rear Admiral I. Abbas – Chief of Naval Staff

Rear Admiral I. Abbas takes charge as the new Chief of Naval Staff.

His role will focus on enhancing maritime security, protecting Nigeria’s territorial waters, and combating oil theft.

5. Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye – Chief of Defence Intelligence (retained)

Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence, a move seen as an effort to maintain continuity in intelligence coordination and information management.

Tinubu commends outgoing service chiefs

List of Newly Appointed Service Chiefs as Tinubu Makes Changes Amid Rumoured Coup Attempt

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu extended his “most profound appreciation” to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the other former Service Chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership.”

Charging the newly appointed officers, President Tinubu urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them and to uphold the values of professionalism, vigilance, and unity within the Armed Forces.

“The newly appointed Service Chiefs must justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance, and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the President stated.

Source: Legit.ng