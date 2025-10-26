President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, October 24, sacked the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs in a major rejig

According to the presidency, the move was part of President Tinubu's effort to restructure the country's security architecture

However, the huge sum of retirement packages the retired service chiefs have now been unveiled in a new report

Thus, the two former service chiefs and the ex-Chief of Defence Staff were retired by the president, and each of them will go home with one bulletproof SUV and one Prado Jeep or an equivalent vehicle for backup. It was also learnt that the military will maintain the vehicles and replace them every four years.

Details of the military general's retirement package

Leadership reported that the development was in line with the new Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) 2024, which was signed by President Tinubu. The retired service chiefs are also entitled to $20,000 for medical expenses every year.

The document is said to be marked 'Restricted" and also outlines other benefits for generals and other senior officers who retired from the Armed Forces in the country.

The document partly reads:

"Retention of all military uniforms and accoutrements to be worn for appropriate ceremonies; five domestic aides (2 x Service cooks, 2 x stewards, and 1 x civilian gardener); one Aide-de-Camp/Security Officer; one Special Assistant (Lt/Capt or equivalent) or one personal assistant (WO or equivalent); standard guard (9 soldiers); three Service drivers; one Service orderly; escorts (to be provided by appropriate military units/formations as the need arises); retention of personal firearms (to be retrieved by the relevant Service upon the officer’s demise); and free medical cover in Nigeria and abroad.”

The sacking of the service chiefs came amid the rumour that some military leaders are planning to stage a coup against the president and truncate the 25 years of Nigeria's democracy.

Story of the Coup around Tinubu

On Sunday, October 17, a report emerged that the Defence Headquarters had detained no less than 16 military officers over the allegation of 'unprofessional conduct'. The arrested officers were said to be under investigation over the alleged plot to remove the president from office through a coup.

The detained military personnel included a Colonel, a Brigadier-General and several lower-rank officers, as sources reportedly confirmed. It was also reported that some of the arrested officers were attached to the office of the national security adviser.

Several sources confirmed the report as being accurate, and a former governor was said to be under scrutiny. The former governor was said to be active in the oil and gas sector in recent times. However, his exact role in the allegation has yet to be confirmed.

Investigators have reported that efforts are ongoing to report the exact nature of the recent interactions of the former governor with the officers under detention. It was also reported that the security agencies could invite the former governor for interrogation once credible links are established.

