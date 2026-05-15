Ebola outbreak in DR Congo confirmed with 65 deaths linked to Ituri province

Cross-border response meetings initiated to contain virus spread in Uganda and South Sudan

Laboratory tests confirm 13 Ebola infections; early symptoms include fever and fatigue

An Ebola outbreak has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), with Africa’s top public health body confirming 65 deaths linked to the virus in the country’s eastern Ituri province.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said about 246 suspected cases have been recorded, with fatalities concentrated in gold-mining communities including Mongwalu and Rwampara.

Ebola Outbreak Kills 65 in Top African Country as Details Emerge

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Cross-border response meetings underway

The agency said it is coordinating urgent consultations with DR Congo and neighbouring countries, including Uganda and South Sudan, as part of efforts to strengthen containment and surveillance across borders, BBC reported.

It added that international partners are also being engaged to support response measures as fears of further spread grow in the region.

Laboratory tests confirm infections

Preliminary laboratory analysis carried out at the National Biomedical Research Institute in Kinshasa confirmed the virus in 13 out of 20 samples tested.

According to Africa CDC, four of the 65 deaths recorded so far were among laboratory-confirmed cases, while additional suspected infections are still under investigation.

Symptoms and transmission highlighted

Health authorities reiterated that Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and can lead to severe bleeding, organ failure and death.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue and sore throat. There is currently no known cure for the disease.

Further suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, with laboratory confirmation still pending.

The region has faced ongoing security challenges since 2021 due to armed group activity, which health experts say could complicate response efforts.

Outbreak comes amid history of repeated infections

Ebola was first identified in 1976 in what is now DR Congo and is believed to have originated from bats. The latest situation marks the 17th recorded outbreak in the country.

Africa CDC estimates that about 50,000 people have died from Ebola across the continent over the past five decades, with DR Congo’s deadliest outbreak between 2018 and 2020 claiming nearly 2,300 lives.

FG speaks on news cases of Ebola

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on Friday, September 19, disclosed that two recent suspected cases tested negative for Ebola and Marburg.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Jide Idris, obtained by Legit.ng, further tests for other viral haemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) like Lassa and Dengue are ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng