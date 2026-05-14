Atiku has submitted his African Democratic Congress nomination form, entering the 2027 race amid claims of momentum

An X post shared by his aide claimed opposition rivals have been deeply divided because Atiku has gained northern support

The message portrayed Tinubu, Obi, and Kwankwaso as weakened while positioning Atiku as having benefited politically

A political message shared on Thursday, May 14, on X has claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is entering the 2027 presidential race with strong momentum following the submission of his nomination form under the African Democratic Congress.

Atiku officially enters the 2027 race with ADC nomination move. Photo: royaltyuso

Source: Twitter

The post, shared by Royalty E. Uso, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Atiku, came with pictures and a bold assessment of the political landscape ahead of the election.

It stated that Atiku is going into the contest with what it described as a “furious, united North” and growing support across parts of the South. The message also suggested that divisions among major political rivals are already working in his favour.

According to the post, the opposition camp appears deeply split, with key figures pulling in different directions, a situation it claims is strengthening Atiku’s position even before campaigning fully begins.

Aide tackles Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso

The message presented the 2027 race as one where internal fractures among rival blocs could play a major role in shaping the outcome. It portrayed Atiku as benefiting from a more consolidated support base.

The post reads:

"H.E Atiku Abubakar has just submitted his ADC Presidential Nomination Form, and the 2027 election is effectively over before it begins. The numbers are brutal, the math is final, and Tinubu, Obi, and Kwankwaso are walking into a defeat they cannot escape."

"Let’s start with Bola Tinubu. The North that carried him in 2023 has turned on him completely. Hunger, hardship, and broken promises have done what no opposition campaign could ever do, they have stripped him of the very base that put him in Aso Rock. The North-West and North-East are not just leaning toward Atiku; they are locked in. Bloc votes. Millions of them. Tinubu cannot campaign his way out of this. He cannot subsidy-reverse his way out of this. The damage is done, and the North does not forget. He will go down as the president who lost the North in a single term."

"Now to Peter Obi. In 2023, Obi was the disruptor who split the vote and handed Tinubu the presidency. In 2027, he becomes the stubborn disruptor who finishes him off. Every vote Obi pulls in Lagos, Ogun, Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, and the South-South is a vote ripped directly from Tinubu’s basket. Obi cannot win this election, but he can absolutely guarantee Tinubu loses it. That is his role now, whether he accepts it or not. He is no longer a contender. He is a spoiler. And he has always been a spoiler, except that this time, Bola Tinubu is his victim."

2027 presidential race begins as Atiku makes official ADC nomination move. Photo: X/royaltyuso

Source: Twitter

"And Kwankwaso? Let’s be honest. Picking him as VP by Obi was an act of desperation, not strategy. In 2023, Kwankwaso delivered Kano because he was the presidential candidate. Today, he is asking northerners to abandon their own sitting Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and rally behind a southern candidate so that Kwankwaso himself can become a deputy. The North will not insult itself. Kano will not deliver for a demoted candidate on a southern ticket. Kwankwaso has miscalculated the one constituency he was supposed to understand, and he will pay for it politically for the rest of his career."

"So here is the picture. HE Atiku enters this race with a furious, united North behind him, real support across the South, and an opposition field so fractured it is doing his work for him. Tinubu is finished in the North and bleeding in the South. Obi is a spoiler who cannot win but will ensure Tinubu loses. Kwankwaso is a fading force pretending he still has a kingdom."

Atiku camp urges opposition strategy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar advised opposition parties to adopt a more strategic and realistic approach ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The statement argued that electoral victory depends on broad coalitions and practical political calculations rather than regional arguments.

Source: Legit.ng