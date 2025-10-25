Coup Plot Allegation: Regions of New Tinubu's Service Chiefs
- President Bola Tinubu's appointment of new service chiefs on Friday, October 24, has continued to gain traction from some Nigerians
- APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, commended the president for the appointment, adding that it was the first of its kind since 1970
- Tinubu's restructuring of the security architecture came amid the report of a plot to stage a coup against the president
President Bola Tinubu on Friday, October 24, restructured the country's security architecture when he announced the appointment of new service chiefs, stating that this development was part of his administration's efforts to strengthen the nation's national security.
According to a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Tinubu's special adviser on media and public communication, Sunday Sare, the president expressed his appreciation to the outgoing service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their patriotic services and dedication in their leadership role.
Joe Igbokwe reacts to service chiefs' appointment
Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while reacting to the development, claimed that the appointment was the first of its kind that would reflect the representation of the six regions in Nigeria since 1970.
Igbokwe, who made the claim in a Facebook post, mentioned the regions of the new service chiefs and took to the comment section of the post to say, "This is a knockout, and for the first time all the six zones are represented. This is a balanced diet. Justice has been displayed in the history of Nigeria since 1970."
Below are the names of the service chiefs and their regions:
S/N
Service Chiefs
Position
State and Region
1
Nuhu Ribadu
National Security Adviser
Adamawa/Northeast
2
General Olufemi Oluyede
Chief of Defence Staff
Ekiti/Southwest
3
Major-General W. Shaibu
Chief of Army Staff
Kogi/North Central
4
Air Vice Marshall S.K. Aneke
Chief of Air Staff
Enugu/Southeast
5
Rear Admiral I. Abbas
Chief of Naval Staff
Kano/Northwest
6
Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye
Chief of Defence Intelligence
Rivers/South-South
Tinubu and the allegation of coup
The change in the security architecture came amid the report that some military officers were trying to stage a coup against President Tinubu, and some analysts have traced the development to the report. The report has generated widespread condemnation from many Nigerians.
On Sunday, October 17, a report emerged that the Defence Headquarters had detained no less than 16 military officers over the allegation of 'unprofessional conduct'. The arrested officers were said to be under investigation over the alleged plot to remove the president from office through a coup.
Tinubu restructures security architecture
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has sacked all the service chiefs and announced their replacement with immediate effect.
The presidency announced the development in a statement, adding that it was part of Tinubu's effort to strengthen the national security architecture.
This came amid the rumour that some military officers are planning to oust Tinubu through a coup.
