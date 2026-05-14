Four Nigerian pilgrims have died amidst the 2026 Hajj, with heart complications cited as primary causes

Over 54 pilgrims hospitalized, with 24 referrals from Madinah and 30 from Makkah for urgent medical care

NAHCON operates five licensed clinics in Saudi Arabia, staffed by 287 medical professionals to aid pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has confirmed that four Nigerian pilgrims have died during the ongoing 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, while at least 54 others have been hospitalised.

The disclosure was made by the Head of the National Medical Team during a media briefing in Makkah on the health condition and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims participating in this year’s pilgrimage.

Heart-related complications claim the lives of four Nigerian pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj, while dozens receive urgent medical care. Photo credit: anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to the official, all four deceased pilgrims were women.

Heart-related complications linked to fatalities

The medical team explained that most of the deaths recorded so far were associated with heart-related complications, including suspected cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction, Vanguard reported.

Another death, according to the commission, was linked to complications arising from a strangulated hernia.

The official noted that the demanding nature of Hajj activities, harsh weather conditions and underlying health conditions may have contributed to the fatalities.

Pilgrims were also advised to avoid excessive movement under extreme temperatures and ensure adequate hydration throughout the pilgrimage.

Over 50 pilgrims hospitalised during exercise

NAHCON disclosed that more than 54 Nigerian pilgrims had been referred for advanced medical treatment in Saudi hospitals since the commencement of the exercise, Daily Trust reported.

The commission said over 24 referrals were made from Madinah, while more than 30 patients were referred from Makkah, especially from the Misfalah clinic, which caters for pilgrims from about 19 Nigerian states.

Patients requiring specialist or emergency care were reportedly transferred to facilities including King Abdulaziz Hospital through Saudi emergency services.

NAHCON operates five licensed clinics in Saudi Arabia

The commission said it currently runs five licensed medical clinics in Saudi Arabia to provide healthcare support for Nigerian pilgrims.

Two of the clinics are located in Madinah, while three others are situated in Makkah.

According to the medical team, operations commenced shortly after Nigerian officials arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 28 following approval from Saudi authorities.

The official explained that unlike previous Hajj exercises where temporary outposts were used for minor treatments, Saudi regulations this year only allowed the operation of fully licensed clinics.

Medical officials report growing pressure on facilities

The Head of Clinic at Misfalah, Fatima Saddiq, described the workload at the facility as demanding due to the increasing number of patients seeking treatment daily.

She said common medical conditions being managed include malaria, dehydration, body pains, catarrh, diabetes, asthma and hypertension, alongside injuries such as bruises and cuts.

According to her, six doctors are deployed per shift each day to handle the growing health concerns among pilgrims.

NAHCON added that about 287 medical personnel, including around 80 doctors and specialists, are currently on ground in Saudi Arabia to support Nigerian pilgrims throughout the Hajj exercise.

Shettima criticises NAHCON chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has been said to have accused the chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman, of NAHCON, of acting as a sole administrator. Shettima, in a letter, warned the NAHCON Chairman against alleged violations of the procurement process, sidelining of the commission's members, gross misconduct, illegal appointment of aides and several others.

President Bola Tinubu had, in August 2024, announced the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh-Usman as the chairman of the hajj commission. Saleh-Usman's appointment followed the sacking of the former NAHCON chairman, Jalal Arabi.

Source: Legit.ng