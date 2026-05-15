A former East London imam has been sentenced to life imprisonment after multiple sexual abuse convictions spanning years

The court found that he targeted women and girls while exploiting claims of supernatural spiritual powers

Prosecutors disclosed that victims described long-standing fear, manipulation, and silence within their community

London, England - A former Imam in East London has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing women and young girls for years while pretending to have supernatural powers.

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, targeted victims between 2004 and 2015, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Judge hands life term to Abdul Halim Khan, an Imam convicted of abusing 7 women and girls while using spiritual claims. Photo: 5Pillarsuk

Source: Twitter

As disclosed by Sky News, authorities said he used his position as a respected religious leader to manipulate women and girls from the local Bangladeshi Muslim community.

The court heard that seven women and girls were targeted in total during the abuse, with some victims as young as 12.

In February 2026, Khan was convicted on 21 charges, including r@pe, sexual assault, chíld àbùsè, and assault by penetr@tion. On Thursday, May 14, a judge at Snaresbrook Crown Court sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum jail term of 20 years.

Judge Leslie Cuthbert told Khan that behind his image of “propriety and holiness”, he took “monstrous advantage” of vulnerable females for his own sexual gratification.

The court heard that Khan convinced some victims he had spiritual powers. Prosecutors said he claimed he could become possessed by a jinn or use black magic. Investigators said those lies frightened victims into silence for years.

Abdul Halim Khan: Victims detail terror

According to prosecutors, Khan arranged meetings in isolated places, including flats and hidden locations, where he sexually abused the victims. Many feared speaking out because of his influence in the community and threats linked to supernatural harm.

London Imam, Abdul Halim Khan, gets life sentence after court finds him guilty of abusing 7 women and girls over many years. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

One woman, who was abused as a child, described Khan as “evil personified” in a victim statement read in court. She said he used fear, manipulation, and religion to control her and “stole the autonomy” she should have had over her own body.

Another victim said she felt “terrified, confused, and powerless” after Khan exploited her faith and vulnerability.

Police said the case first came to light in 2018 after the youngest victim reported the abuse to a teacher at her school.

During police interviews, Khan denied all allegations and claimed the accusations were part of a conspiracy against him.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennie Ronan praised the survivors for their courage in coming forward after years of silence and pressure.

Kwara court jails pastor for life

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin sentenced the General Overseer of the Mission House of Divine Land of Joy and Prayer Ministry, Ajiboye Olayinka, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minors within his church.

The court also found him guilty of additional offences, including illegal àbòrtìòn and unlawful possession of firearms. It was noted that he abused his position as a spiritual leader to exploit vulnerable underage girls under his care.

Justice Hammed Gegele described the crimes as disturbing and imposed multiple life sentences.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng