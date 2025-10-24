Tinubu announced a major reshuffle in the military amid rumours of a foiled coup attempt

Nigerians reacted with mixed feelings as Tinubu replaced top service chiefs nationwide

Analysts called for calm and urged transparency over the sudden change in military leadership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a major shake-up in Nigeria’s military leadership, a move that has generated intense public debate amid rumours of a foiled coup attempt.

In a statement released on Friday, October 24, by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, the President said the changes were made to “strengthen the national security architecture.”

Widespread reactions trail President Tinubu’s decision to remove his service chiefs and name new ones following reports of an alleged coup plot. Photo credit: Audu MARTE

Under the new appointments, General Olufemi Oluyede replaces General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff, while Major-General W. Shaibu becomes Chief of Army Staff. Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke takes over as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas assumes the position of Chief of Naval Staff. Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his post as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

“All appointments take immediate effect,” the statement read.

It added that President Tinubu expressed his “profound appreciation” to the outgoing service chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership.”

The President also urged the new appointees to “justify the confidence reposed in them and enhance the professionalism, vigilance, and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Nigerians applaud Tinubu’s decisive action

Many Nigerians via X, welcomed the shake-up, describing it as a timely and strategic move to preserve democracy.

User @Its_Olayinnka posted,

“The rumour about the coup was true then. This is a very good development! We cannot have another military rule.”

Another user, @Ohamadikae, shared similar sentiments, writing,

“This means the coup rumours weren't false! For the first time, I’m pleased with President Tinubu’s choice. Baba safeguard your loins. Despite our political differences, your safety matters and democracy must thrive.”

Some Nigerians, however, expressed scepticism about the suddenness of the military changes, suggesting that more might be happening behind the scenes.

@djokaymegamixer wrote,

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with exercising presidential powers. After all, that is what presidents do. The real curiosity here is what suddenly inspired this burst of executive energy. Was there a midnight revelation or a nudge from somewhere we’re not supposed to mention?”

The user added,

“When things happen this abruptly, there is usually a juicy backstory waiting to drop. So, dear State House, before the rumour mill breaks into overdrive, is there anything you people want to tell us, or should we keep refreshing the headlines until someone leaks it?”

Mixed reactions on the implications for national security

Nigerians express mixed feelings as President Bola Tinubu replaces his service chiefs amid speculation of a foiled coup attempt. Photo credit: X/Kola Sulaiman

While some viewed the shake-up as a reinforcement of Nigeria’s democratic resilience, others raised concerns about its impact on military stability.

User @Chridtian_1994 commented,

“That means there was indeed a coup attempt. It’s time to surround himself with his fellow tribesmen, but what he always misses is that all men love power, and when it’s time to seize it, they will do so irrespective of tribe or religion.”

Another user, @Chris49973769, criticised the move, stating,

“The amateur layout of our top military officers is one of the problems we’re having. Those service chiefs will now be forced to retire with his set cabinet, making our military lose experienced generals.”

Analysts call for calm and transparency

Political observers have urged the Presidency to provide clarity on the reasons behind the reshuffle to prevent misinformation.

@DrPedroObi praised the government’s handling of the sensitive situation, saying,

“One thing you can’t take from this administration is the ability to closely guard sensitive information. If it were previous administrations, this change would’ve been all over the place.”

