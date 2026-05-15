Amaka Okeke has labelled the infidelity allegations levelled against her by Sandra Edoho as malicious and baseless

Speaking on her connection to the TV host, she stated that they met strictly for business in 2024 before becoming close during his personal crisis in May 2025

Amaka confirmed that her legal team has been fully briefed and is preparing to take strict action against anyone spreading the unverified narrative

The drama surrounding media personality Frank Edoho’s failed second marriage has taken yet another unexpected twist after one of the women named in the controversy finally broke her silence.

Amaka Okeke, whose name was mentioned by Sandra Edoho in a lengthy social media outburst, distanced herself from the claims and threatened legal action.

Amaka Okeke labels the infidelity allegations leveled against her by Sandra Edoho as completely malicious. Photos: Amaka Okeke/Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

In a statement released on Friday, May 15, Amaka explained that her relationship with Frank Edoho was strictly professional before it later grew into a friendship.

She firmly denied allegations suggesting she had any romantic involvement with the veteran broadcaster.

According to her:

“Over the past few hours, my name has been wrongly linked to false and baseless allegations currently circulating online. For clarity, Frank Edoho and I met in 2024 on strictly business-related matters and only became good friends in May 2025 when he was dealing with a personal matter which I will not bring up here for privacy reasons. Any narrative beyond this is completely untrue.”

Amaka further expressed disappointment over how quickly social media users accepted and circulated the allegations without verification.

The businesswoman also hinted that the matter may not end online, as she disclosed that her legal team had already been informed.

She added:

“I am deeply disappointed to see my name attached to narratives that are malicious, baseless, and entirely inaccurate. I kindly ask that people refrain from spreading unverified claims that may harm individuals, families, and reputations. I remain focused on my work and will not be engaging further on this matter. My legal team have been informed accordingly and will take action in due course.”

Recall that Sandra Edoho accused Frank of allegedly maintaining relationships with several women during their marriage.

According to her, the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host allegedly disappeared for long periods while spending time with other women.

The controversy became even more complicated after unverified reports also surfaced online alleging that Sandra herself had an affair with singer Chike.

Frank Edoho had earlier intensified conversations after publicly declaring he would never commit to another woman again following the end of his second marriage.

Read her statement here:

Frank Edoho's ex-wife speaks on failed marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Frank Edoho's ex-wife, Katherine, responded to a comment from a social media user who referenced Frank’s troubled second marriage to Sandra, and her reaction has since gotten many people talking.

Nigerians had flooded Katherine’s comment section with remarks suggesting she had finally gotten “justice” after her split from the veteran TV host years ago.

One netizen, identified as @mich.irina5.0, had written.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng