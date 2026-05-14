A young Nigerian man has spoken up about the moment he met late Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo at an airport

In a now-viral tweet, he recalled the encounter they had and what came to his mind immediately he saw the actor

Nigerians have been heartbroken every since news emerged online that the veteran actor lost his life to cancer

A Nigerian man has shared a personal experience of meeting the late Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo, after news of the actor’s death from cancer emerged and left many Nigerians grieving.

He explained that the encounter occurred at Qatar airport and described it as the only occasion he had seen the actor in person.

Man recounts his experience with late Alexx Ekubo at an airport. Photo credit: @signor_martini, Alexx Ekubo/X.

Source: Twitter

Man recounts experience with Alexx Ekubo

According to him, he was immediately struck by how well the actor appeared outside of film, noting that in reality the actor looked even more striking than he did on screen.

The man also referred to a film project he had worked on the previous year.

He mentioned that while editing the production, he formed the impression that the actor was a genuinely kind individual.

This impression came from observing the way the actor interacted with everyone present before filming began.

Signor_martini on X said that the actor’s conduct with the crew and others on set left him with a strong sense of the actor’s good nature.

Man shares his encounter with late Alexx Ekubo Qatar airport. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Only time I ever saw Alexx in real life was at Qatar airport. I remember telling myself this bro actually looks really good in real life, even better than how good he looks in films. Edited a film last year and I could tell he’s a really nice guy from his interaction with everyone on set before director called “action”.

Nigerians mourn death of Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians have been expressing sorrow over the demise of the late Nollywood actor.

@MiraJett said:

"Metastatic cancer is cancer that has spread from the place where it first started to other parts of the body. The cancer cells travel through the blood or lymph system and form new tumors in other organs or tissues. Even after spreading, it is still named after the original cancer type. Omo bro went through a whole lot before he passed."

@Julieshairextension said:

"That word Metastatic. The Chance of Survival is by his grace May the lord Aspect your Soul. King Ikuku."

@ASABA SKINCARE VENDOR(kokolet) said:

"The liver might also be affected since the cancer is a metastatic one. It spreads to other organs so fast."

@BabyGurl said:

"I don cry tire. so many beautiful souls are just leaving. This is sad. loosing 3 people to this raging beast called cancer. God please help us find a cure soon."

@Ubong Camillus Johns commented:

"Dude went through a lot of pain. Dying from cancer is slow, painful and stressful, emotional, psychological and physical pain. knowing Alex, I know he was having daily commune with Jesus our Lord and Master. He is with the Master now."

@Creative Bobbito $ Styles added:

"I think the government should make this test accessible and free to every Nigerian because access to Heath is always a challenge to the common man."

See the post below:

Lady's private messages to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram mourning the demise of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

She recalled the messages that she sent to the veteran actor before it was announced that he had died of cancer.

Source: Legit.ng