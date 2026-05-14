ADC addresses claims of internal strife and coalition tensions regarding perceived favouritism towards Peter Obi

Bolaji Abdullahi refutes allegations of marginalisation, emphasizing political balance in leadership distribution

Coalition aims for unity through necessary concessions, dismissing claims of toxicity or unfairness among stakeholders

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to claims surrounding alleged internal tensions within its coalition structure, including reports that former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, once threatened to leave the alliance over perceived preferential treatment given to Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, addressed the issue during an interview, insisting that decisions within the coalition were based on inclusion and political balance rather than favouritism.

Allegations of coalition strife and favouritism towards Peter Obi are addressed by the ADC. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

ADC denies claims of marginalisation within coalition

Abdullahi via X dismissed suggestions that any bloc within the coalition was being sidelined, arguing that leadership positions were distributed to reflect the realities of political negotiation and alliance-building.

According to him, disagreements had emerged at different points, particularly over appointments and representation within the party structure, but these were managed through compromise.

He explained that at one stage, Amaechi reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over what he perceived as unequal attention to different stakeholders within the coalition.

“There was a time that his excellency went to the national chairman and was threatening to leave the coalition. You know why he felt that the chairman was hand praying Peter Obi, that he was considering everything to Peter,” Abdullahi said.

ADC explains rationale behind appointments

The party spokesman further clarified that several key positions within the coalition were allocated in a way that ensured broad participation from various political actors, including supporters of Peter Obi and other stakeholders.

He noted that some decisions were made to accommodate influential figures joining the coalition, even if that meant adjusting earlier expectations of certain members.

“We had two deputies. One of them was brought by Peter Obi… the National Organising Secretary was a Peter Obi man,” he stated.

Abdullahi also referenced the inclusion of former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, noting that internal adjustments were made to strengthen unity within the coalition.

Coalition insists concessions were necessary for unity

The ADC maintained that its internal compromises were part of broader efforts to build a stronger political platform capable of competing nationally.

Abdullahi stressed that politics often requires concessions to accommodate different interests, adding that such decisions were aimed at strengthening the coalition rather than weakening any faction.

He further rejected claims that the party had become toxic or unfair to any stakeholder, insisting that leadership decisions were guided by the need to maintain unity and inclusiveness within the alliance structure.

Obi slams INEC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of acting in the interest of the presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi made the remarks during an interview with journalist Kayode Akintemi, where he expressed concerns over the neutrality of the electoral body and the leadership of its chairman.

Source: Legit.ng