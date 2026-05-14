A Nigerian man in America has mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In his post, he shared a screenshot of their last chat and shared how it now hit him differently following his death

His post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death, which threw fans and colleagues into mourning

A Nigerian man based in America, Aitua Ogiamien, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Alexx Ekubo’s US-based friend posts their last WhatsApp chat and people share observations. Photo: Aitua Ogiamen

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Man shares last chat with actor

Aitua Ogiamien took to his Facebook page to share the last WhatsApp chat he had with the late actor.

He stated that the messages now hit him differently following the death of the actor.

His post was captioned:

“This last message exchange between us suddenly hits differently. Rest in Peace my guy, Alexx Ekubo.”

See his Facebook post below:

In another post, the man shared a picture of himself with the late actor, stating that he was still processing the news.

His words:

“I’m still processing this. Alexx Ekubo, I wish you could see how much people really loved you. I wish you could see the impact you had on so many lives my guy. #RIP.”

Reactions trail man's last chat with Alexx Ekubo

Netizens who came across the man's post shared their thoughts on the messages the men sent to each other while the actor was still alive.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Mastermix Zahuzum Kutum said:

"It's a touching one my big brother. What can we say, we can't question God. It is painful but God Almighty comfort you big brother."

Achiri Moks said:

"So unbelievable. Chaiii this life."

Omor Ifeanyi Idemudia said:

"Sorry for your loss, man."

Precious Ehiwe said:

"Hmmm. Life is so fragile."

Joshua Ikogho said:

"I remember when he was at your studio cuz and you shared that page with us. Its a sad day for his friends and family. May God grant you all the fortitude to bear this great loss."

Faith Joseph Joseph Priestly said:

"God will give you the grace to carry this grieve with grace."

Folake Linebarger said:

"I’m so sorry for the loss Aitua Ogiamien."

Esosa Peter Okundaye said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

A US-based man who was close to Alexx Ekubo shares a screenshot of their last chat. Photo: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng