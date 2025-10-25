Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has explained the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacked and replaced service chiefs in the country.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the sacking of service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Presidency explains why Tinubu sacked service chiefs. Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Twitter

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu acted within his authority to make leadership changes in the military.

As reported by The Punch, Onanuga said Tinubu has the power to hire and fire.

“Service chiefs can be hired and fired by the President. He is the Commander-in-Chief. He has the power to hire and fire.”

Why Tinubu sacked service chiefs

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, debunked claims that the sack is linked to the rumoured coup attempt.

Ajayi said the decision to sack the service chiefs followed two years of sustained operations under the previous chiefs.

The presidential aide said the move reflected Tinubu’s desire “to inject new direction, vision, vigour and energy” into the military.

“This is not a reaction to any rumour of coups. He is exercising his powers. The service chiefs have done two years.

“We are fighting security issues — Boko Haram in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, IPOB and ESN in the South-East, kidnapping in the South-West, and other crises in the North-Central.”

Things to know about new service chiefs

Recall that President Tinubu approved a sweeping reshuffle of Nigeria’s military leadership.

Four new service chiefs have been appointed, including General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff and Major General W. Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff.

The move signals a strategic recalibration of the Armed Forces after alleged coup plots, with only the Chief of Defence Intelligence retaining his position.

ADC raises concern as Tinubu sacks service chiefs

Legit.ng also reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) reacted to the sack of Nigeria's military service chiefs

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu sacked service chiefs on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, raised concern over the sack of service chiefs amid an alleged coup attempt to overthrow President Tinubu's government.

Source: Legit.ng