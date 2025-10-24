President Bola Tinubu has announced the sacking of the service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa. The presidency said the development was the federal government's efforts to strengthen the national security architecture.

This came days after the rumour of a plot by some military officers to overthrow the president and kill him.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Tinubu's special adviser on media and public communication, Sunday Sare, the president expressed his appreciation to the outgoing service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their patriotic services and dedication in their leadership role.

President Tinubu then announced the appointment of new service chiefs and promoted the former Chief of Army Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, as a replacement for General Musa. Other service chiefs appointed by Tinubu are listed below:

S/N Names Positions 1 Major-General W. Shaibu Chief of Army Staff 2 Air Vice Marshall S.K. Aneke Chief of Air Staff 3 Rear Admiral I. Abbas Chief of Naval Staff

Meanwhile, the president retained Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye in his position as the Chief of Defence Intelligence

On Saturday, October 17, Premium Times reported the Defence Headquarters had arrested 16 military officers for what was described as 'unprofessional conduct'.These officers are reportedly now being investigated over an alleged plot to overthrow the current administration.

