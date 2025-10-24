Breaking: Tinubu sacks service chiefs amid rumoured coup attempt
President Bola Tinubu has announced the sacking of the service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa. The presidency said the development was the federal government's efforts to strengthen the national security architecture.
This came days after the rumour of a plot by some military officers to overthrow the president and kill him.
According to a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Tinubu's special adviser on media and public communication, Sunday Sare, the president expressed his appreciation to the outgoing service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their patriotic services and dedication in their leadership role.
President Tinubu then announced the appointment of new service chiefs and promoted the former Chief of Army Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, as a replacement for General Musa. Other service chiefs appointed by Tinubu are listed below:
S/N
Names
Positions
1
Major-General W. Shaibu
Chief of Army Staff
2
Air Vice Marshall S.K. Aneke
Chief of Air Staff
3
Rear Admiral I. Abbas
Chief of Naval Staff
Meanwhile, the president retained Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye in his position as the Chief of Defence Intelligence
On Saturday, October 17, Premium Times reported the Defence Headquarters had arrested 16 military officers for what was described as 'unprofessional conduct'.These officers are reportedly now being investigated over an alleged plot to overthrow the current administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng