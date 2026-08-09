X announced it will stop accepting new applications for its Revenue Sharing programme from Friday, July 25, 2026

The platform introduced the Original Content Rewards Programme, which pays creators based on qualified impressions from Premium users

Existing Revenue Sharing participants will receive three final payouts before the scheme closes on September 7, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

X has closed new sign-ups for its Revenue Sharing programme and unveiled a replacement scheme, the Original Content Rewards Programme, which the company says will focus on compensating creators who contribute genuine ideas and perspectives to the platform.

The announcement came on Friday, August 7, through the platform's official X Creators account.

X has unveiled a new creator payment system Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The company said the new programme would recognise creators whose original reporting, expertise, commentary, and creativity add meaningful value to conversations on the platform.

What Happens to Existing Revenue Sharing Participants

Creators already enrolled in the Revenue Sharing scheme will continue earning under it until September 7, 2026. Three final payments are scheduled: August 14, August 28, and a concluding payout around September 11 covering earnings accrued through September 7.

From September 8, those creators can apply to join the new programme, subject to eligibility, with their first payment under the new scheme expected on September 25.

The first payout for creators who join the Original Content Rewards Programme before that transition date is set for August 28.

How the New Programme Works

Under the replacement scheme, creators earn based on:

Eligibility and earning requirements

Creators earn from “qualified impressions”, which are unique views from Premium subscribers on the Home Timeline.

At least 50% of the post must be visible for an impression to qualify.

Repeated views, paid promotions, and fraudulent or artificially generated impressions are excluded.

Creators must be at least 18 years old and live in a country where the programme operates.

Accounts must be in good standing with X.

Creators must subscribe to X Premium, Premium+ or Premium Business.

Creators need at least 500 verified followers.

Creators must generate at least 500,000 Home Timeline impressions from verified users within 90 days.

Creators must regularly publish original content to remain enrolled.

Eligible content includes threads, videos, memes, graphics, illustrations, reporting, analysis and commentary.

Creators can build on existing conversations, but must add meaningful commentary, context or creative transformation.

Posts without sufficient original contribution will not qualify for rewards.

The platform says creators must add meaningful value when using other people’s content to qualify under the new programme. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The company said:

"Building on existing conversations is a core part of X, but simply reposting someone else's content is not enough."

Minor edits such as cropping, adding filters, adjusting speed, or placing watermarks on another person's work will generally not meet the transformation threshold, Punch reports.

Content reproduced from other creators, automated posts, disinformation, and misleading material are all excluded. Accounts that violate the programme's rules face temporary or permanent removal depending on the severity of the breach.

X said:

"Original content is content you personally create that reflects your own voice, perspective, expertise, or creativity.".

Facebook launches new monetisation program

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Facebook has introduced a new initiative to attract content creators, offering eligible participants up to $3,000 per month as competition for digital talent intensifies.

The programme, called Creator Fast Track, was unveiled by parent company Meta Platforms as part of broader efforts to strengthen its position in the creator economy and regain traction among influencers.

Under the scheme, creators with more than one million followers on rival platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram can earn up to $3,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng