Nigeria survived a failed military coup to overthrow then-President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration in April

The coup plotters have planned to kill Obasanjo by shooting down his helicopter with a missile

This article, is a throwback following the alleged failed coup to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government foiled a coup attempt to topple then-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration in April 2024.

The presidential spokesperson at the time, Remi Oyo, said “serious breaches of security” prompted an investigation into the attempted coup.

Oyo said the investigation led to arrests, and nearly 30 mid-ranking officers were implicated.

As reported by TheCable, in October 2024, four military officers and a civilian were charged with plotting to kill Obasanjo.

The suspects planned to shoot down Obasanjo’s helicopter with a missile.

The 2004 attempted coup plotters in Nigeria

The military officers charged with plotting to kill Obasanjo include:

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, former head of personal security of Sani Abacha, the late head of state

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Umar Adeka, a lieutenant colonel

Navy Commander Yakubu Kudambo

Lieutenant Tijani Abdallah

The civilian was Onwuchekwa Okorie.

The men faced two-count charges each of treason at a federal high court in Lagos.

Al-Mustapha, Adeka, and Okorie pleaded not guilty while Kudambo and Abdallah were charged in absentia.

According to the charges, Al-Mustapha gave various sums of money through Okorie to Abdallah between November 2002 and March 2004.

The money was “for the purpose of purchasing a Stinger surface-to-air missile to be used in shooting down the President’s helicopter with the President on board”.

The charge sheet also revealed that Abdallah travelled several times to Togo and Cote d’Ivoire in his bid to purchase the US-made shoulder-fired missile.

The charge also disclosed that Kudambo prepared the draft of a coup speech outlining a new regime to replace Obasanjo’s elected government

Full list of Military coups in Nigeria

Recall that Nigeria's history has been marked by a series of military coups, with the first occurring in 1966

These coups have significantly shaped the country's political landscape, often resulting in authoritarian rule, human rights abuses, and economic instability.

Understanding the complexities of these military interventions and those who are behind them is crucial.

