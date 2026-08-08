A bank has opened an investigation after an unsolicited payment described as a campaign contribution landed in Atiku Abubakar's private account

Atiku's camp fears the transaction could be used to link the former Vice President to individuals or activities he has no connection with

Questions remain over how the sender obtained confidential banking details that are not available to the general public

A Nigerian bank has launched an investigation into an unsolicited deposit made into the personal account of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, after the transaction was flagged as a potential security and political threat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The bank, described as one of Nigeria's top five, was expected to present findings to Atiku over the weekend. Preliminary checks indicate the transfer originated from an OPay account, though Atiku's camp has stressed that the immediate sender may not be the true source behind the payment.

A Nigerian bank is investigating a deposit described as a campaign contribution to Atiku Abubakar's private account. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

Why Atiku's camp is alarmed

Atiku's spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, said in a statement that neither the former Vice President nor his political organisation had any knowledge of or connection to the individual or entity that made the payment.

The transaction carried the description "Contribution Electioneering Campaign," a detail that has deepened concern within Atiku's circle.

"Neither His Excellency nor his campaign solicited, authorised or has any knowledge of the individual or entity behind the unauthorised payment," Shaibu said.

The concern is not merely about money arriving without warning. Atiku's team worries that unexplained funds could be used to construct a financial paper trail linking him to persons or networks involved in terrorism financing, drug trafflcking, or fraud.

Shaibu's statement was careful to note, and Saturday Vanguard confirmed, that there is currently no evidence connecting the payment to any criminal organisation. The alarm centres on what such a transaction could be made to suggest.

How were Atiku's private banking details obtained?

A separate and equally troubling question is how the sender gained access to account details that, according to the statement, are not in public circulation.

"The account is a strictly private one whose details are not in the public domain. This raises a fundamental question: How did unknown persons obtain the confidential banking details of a private citizen?" the statement said.

Atiku's camp has raised the possibility that someone with privileged access to sensitive financial records may have disclosed the information improperly. The statement described the suspicion as "even more disturbing."

Atiku himself has framed the situation as a concern that goes beyond his personal circumstances, warning that if a former Vice President's private banking details can be accessed and deployed in this manner, ordinary Nigerians face similar risks.

"If the private banking information of a former Vice President and a leading presidential candidate can be accessed and deployed for reasons yet unknown then no Nigerian's financial privacy is safe," he said.

He also warned that such a breach could leave account holders exposed to criminals, including kidnappers and fraudsters.

The matter has been reported to Nigerian security agencies. Atiku's team has described the incident as one of several suspicious developments in the political environment as the country moves closer to the 2027 elections, and says they want definitive answers on the origin of the payment and how the sender obtained the account details.

Osun govt vs EFCC: Atiku reacts

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for freezing the Osun State Government's statutory allocation account in the days leading up to the state's governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that documents showed that the EFCC placed an Osun State Government account held at First Bank on 'Post No Debit' status.

Source: Legit.ng