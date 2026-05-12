The Osun State Government alleged Asiri as the mastermind of the assassination attempt on the governor’s son and singer B-Red

Asiri denied the claims, describing them as a "campaign of calumny" designed to frame him ahead of the next election cycle

He called on President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police to intervene before things spiral out of control

The acting chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Osun State, Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as Asiri Eniba, has denied allegations linking him to an alleged attack on singer B-Red.

B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, is the son of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and cousin to Afrobeats star Davido.

Earlier, the Osun State government had alleged that hoodlums connected to Oyewale attempted to assassinate B-Red around the Oke-Fia area, close to the Government House in Osogbo.

Asiri describes the assassination report as a "campaign of calumny" designed to frame him ahead of the next election cycle. Photos: Asiri Eniba/B-Red.

Source: Instagram

In a statement released by the Osun State Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, the government claimed B-Red narrowly escaped what was described as an assassination attempt.

However, speaking during an interview with journalists in Osogbo, the NURTW leader denied any involvement in the alleged incident.

According to him, the accusations are politically motivated and part of a wider attempt to frustrate him and his supporters ahead of another election season in the state.

“I want to call the attention of President Bola Tinubu and the IGP. They should come to my aid because the governor and the commissioner have called for my arrest over untrue allegations,” he said.

Oyewale also made emotional claims about losing his younger brother during political violence in 2022.

“They killed my younger brother in November 2022, and till today, his corpse has not been released to us,” he alleged.

The APC chieftain insisted he had no connection with any plot against B-Red or any political group causing unrest in the state.

“What is my business with Accord?” he asked during the interview.

Oyewale accused the government of reviving old tactics allegedly used against NURTW members in 2022.

According to him, there is now a campaign aimed at painting him as a violent figure.

He also urged his followers not to panic despite fears of possible arrests and intimidation.

Davido is the head of youth mobilisation for his uncle's re-election. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido joins his uncle's party in Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido officially picked up his membership card for the Accord Party in Osun state, following his announcement on X the previous day.

He travelled to Imole House in Osogbo to join the party led by his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who had defected from the PDP two weeks earlier ahead of the 2026 elections.

The event at the Banquet Hall of the Government House marked a significant family political alignment, with national and state party leaders present.

Source: Legit.ng