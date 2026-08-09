Bishop Oyedepo Opens Up on How God Healed Him of Tuberculosis, Video Trends
- Bishop David Oyedepo shared a personal testimony about surviving tuberculosis through divine healing
- The clergyman also issued a charge to believers, urging them to take forceful action rather than wait passively
- Oyedepo drew on scripture to back his message, referencing the principle that 'the violent taketh it by force'
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering the intersection of Africa’s conflict, human rights, and geopolitics.
Ota, Ogun state - David Oyedepo, founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has opened up about a personal health battle from his past, revealing that he once suffered from tuberculosis and was healed through divine intervention.
Legit.ng reports that the clergyman made the disclosure while addressing his congregation, using his own experience as the foundation for a broader message on faith and persistence.
Oyedepo's testimony on tuberculosis
Oyedepo told worshippers that years ago, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis, a condition he described as a defining moment in his life. He credited his recovery entirely to God, framing the experience as evidence of divine faithfulness rather than medical intervention alone.
The bishop did not specify the exact period during which he battled the illness, but presented it as a formative chapter that shaped his convictions about faith and healing.
Oyedepo urges members to take action
Beyond his personal testimony, Oyedepo used the moment to issue a direct challenge to his congregation. He urged members not to adopt a passive posture towards their circumstances, warning against sitting idle while waiting for change.
"Don't sit down waiting for things to happen; the violent taketh it by force," he said, drawing on a biblical principle to press home his point.
The statement reflects a recurring theme in Oyedepo's ministry, which frequently emphasises aggressive faith and active pursuit as the expected posture of a believer. His message called on church members to take deliberate, forceful steps in the direction of their goals and desires rather than remaining in a state of expectation without action.
Oyedepo leads the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel, one of the largest congregations in Africa, with its headquarters at the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun state.
Watch Bishop Oyedepo's viral testimony on his 'tuberculosis healing' below via a post on X:
Read more on Bishop David Oyedepo:
- Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel discloses what's next for Bishops Abioye, Aremu after retirement
- Oyedepo explains main purpose of valedictory service for Bishops Abioye, Aremu
- "Mind your business": Oyedepo warns critics of his deputies' retirement
Bishop Abioye sends message to Oyedepo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel after decades of service, said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men", including Bishop Oyedepo.
Against the backdrop of the event, Abioye posted pictures on his social media account. One of the images showed Abuja-based pastor Paul Enenche's emotional reaction.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.