Bishop David Oyedepo shared a personal testimony about surviving tuberculosis through divine healing

The clergyman also issued a charge to believers, urging them to take forceful action rather than wait passively

Oyedepo drew on scripture to back his message, referencing the principle that 'the violent taketh it by force'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering the intersection of Africa’s conflict, human rights, and geopolitics.

Ota, Ogun state - David Oyedepo, founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has opened up about a personal health battle from his past, revealing that he once suffered from tuberculosis and was healed through divine intervention.

Legit.ng reports that the clergyman made the disclosure while addressing his congregation, using his own experience as the foundation for a broader message on faith and persistence.

Bishop David Oyedepo recounts his past battle with tuberculosis and says he was healed through divine intervention. Photo credit: @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo's testimony on tuberculosis

Oyedepo told worshippers that years ago, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis, a condition he described as a defining moment in his life. He credited his recovery entirely to God, framing the experience as evidence of divine faithfulness rather than medical intervention alone.

The bishop did not specify the exact period during which he battled the illness, but presented it as a formative chapter that shaped his convictions about faith and healing.

Oyedepo urges members to take action

Beyond his personal testimony, Oyedepo used the moment to issue a direct challenge to his congregation. He urged members not to adopt a passive posture towards their circumstances, warning against sitting idle while waiting for change.

"Don't sit down waiting for things to happen; the violent taketh it by force," he said, drawing on a biblical principle to press home his point.

The statement reflects a recurring theme in Oyedepo's ministry, which frequently emphasises aggressive faith and active pursuit as the expected posture of a believer. His message called on church members to take deliberate, forceful steps in the direction of their goals and desires rather than remaining in a state of expectation without action.

Oyedepo leads the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel, one of the largest congregations in Africa, with its headquarters at the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun state.

Watch Bishop Oyedepo's viral testimony on his 'tuberculosis healing' below via a post on X:

Read more on Bishop David Oyedepo:

Bishop Abioye sends message to Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel after decades of service, said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men", including Bishop Oyedepo.

Against the backdrop of the event, Abioye posted pictures on his social media account. One of the images showed Abuja-based pastor Paul Enenche's emotional reaction.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng