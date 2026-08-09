DStv has removed four popular channels, impacting music and entertainment options for subscribers

Subscribers can find alternatives to lost channels through existing DStv packages and streaming services

MultiChoice shifted its focus to digital platforms, enhancing on-demand content for audiences

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers have lamented a major change to the platform’s channel line-up after four popular channels were removed following the closure of Paramount Africa’s operations.

The affected channels are BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice and CBS Reality.

Subscribers lament as DStv removes four key channels, impacting music and sports. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

They were discontinued from DStv and GOtv on January 1, 2026, leaving viewers who relied on the channels for music, entertainment, reality television and crime programming looking for alternatives.

The development formed part of a broader shake-up in the pay-TV industry as traditional television faces increasing pressure from streaming platforms and changing viewing habits.

For Nigerian subscribers, however, the removal does not necessarily mean the end of access to similar content genres.

Where to find similar entertainment content

Viewers who primarily watched MTV Base for music and entertainment can explore other music, lifestyle and general entertainment channels available across DStv packages.

DStv has continued to maintain a broad selection of entertainment channels, including MTV, BBC Lifestyle, Bravo, MovieRoom and other local and international offerings.

Subscribers should check their specific DStv package because channel availability varies according to the bouquet.

For viewers interested in crime, investigation and documentary programming previously offered by CBS Justice and CBS Reality, alternatives include Investigation Discovery, National Geographic, History Channel and other factual entertainment options where available.

BET Africa viewers face a bigger change

BET Africa’s removal is particularly significant for viewers who followed African entertainment, celebrity programming, music and reality shows on the channel.

While there is no direct one-for-one replacement for every programme previously shown on BET Africa, viewers can explore other entertainment and African-focused programming on DStv, alongside legitimate streaming platforms that carry licensed African movies, series and reality content.

The shift also highlights the growing importance of streaming services in determining where audiences consume entertainment.

DStv content is also moving online

MultiChoice has increasingly pushed viewers towards its digital platforms as the company reshapes its television and streaming operations.

The closure of Showmax in April 2026 was followed by the migration of many popular Showmax titles and Originals to DStv Stream. The platform now has a dedicated Showmax section featuring selected Originals and other popular titles.

This means DStv subscribers are increasingly being offered a combination of live television and on-demand programming rather than relying exclusively on traditional linear channels.

What DStv subscribers should know?

The removal of the four channels does not mean DStv has lost all of its major international content.

A last-minute agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery preserved 12 channels that had previously been at risk of leaving the platform, including CNN International, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Discovery Channel, TLC and Food Network.

For Nigerian viewers, the key takeaway is that DStv's content line-up is changing rapidly.

MultiChoice announces changes in DStv packages as subscribers lament. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Subscribers should therefore check the latest channel listings and streaming options before deciding whether to change their package.

As the pay-TV market becomes increasingly competitive, viewers have more choices than ever in deciding where and how to watch their favourite shows.

Streaming platforms competing with DStv Compact

Legit.ng earlier reported that streaming is steadily reshaping how households consume entertainment, and the growing affordability of internet access is giving Nigerians and other African consumers more alternatives to traditional pay-TV platforms.

The trend is particularly significant for MultiChoice, whose DStv business has faced increasing competition from international streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

While DStv remains a major player, the combination of cheaper broadband, mobile data and increasingly affordable streaming subscriptions is making it easier for consumers to build their own entertainment packages.

Source: Legit.ng