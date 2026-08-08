2Baba shared photos with Inspector General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu, sparking questions about the timing of the meeting

The legendary singer said he and the IGP discussed community policing and the need to build stronger trust between citizens and security forces

The IGP meeting came just hours after 2Baba and Natasha clashed at an Abuja club following her dramatic arrival with an entourage

Afrobeats legend 2Baba has broken his silence with a surprising move, posting photos of himself alongside Inspector General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu on social media, just hours after a very public altercation with his wife, Natasha, at a club in Abuja.

The singer took to his social media pages to share the images, describing the encounter as a productive discussion around community policing.

2Baba breaks silence on Natasha controversy in surprise meeting with Inspector General of Police. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

He said the conversation centred on the urgent need to strengthen the relationship between ordinary Nigerians and the security forces responsible for protecting them.

In his own words:

"Had a meaningful conversation with the IGP on community policing and the vital need to build stronger trust between our people and those sworn to protect us. When we listen to each other, we build better together."

See 2Baba's moments with Inspector General of Police:

2Baba and Natasha's Abuja Club Clash

The timing of the visit raised eyebrows, given what had reportedly unfolded earlier that same evening. According to an eyewitness account, Natasha arrived at an Abuja club accompanied by her entourage after receiving word that 2Baba was there.

The situation grew tense, but the singer is said to have stepped in to de-escalate things before matters got further out of hand.

The sequence of events, from the club confrontation straight to a sit-down with the country's top police official, has set tongues wagging online and drawn significant attention to the couple's ongoing marital troubles.

2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, has long been one of Nigeria's most iconic entertainers. His personal life, however, has frequently made headlines in recent times, with his relationship with Natasha becoming a recurring topic of public conversation.

2Baba’s meeting with Inspector General of Police after Natasha fight raises questions. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng