Governor Ademola Adeleke officially opened the 10-span Oke Fia Flyover in Osogbo, describing it as a solution to the city's longstanding traffic gridlock

Adeleke made the remarks at a campaign rally held ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State

The governor said the flyover was completed despite what he described as deliberate attempts to derail his administration's progress

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has officially commissioned the 10-span Oke Fia Flyover in Osogbo, hailing the project as proof that his administration prioritises action over words.

Adeleke made the announcement at a campaign rally organised ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State, using the occasion to draw a sharp contrast between his record in office and what he described as attempts by unnamed opponents to disrupt his government's work.

Adeleke claims interference failed to slow construction

The governor said the flyover had been completed in spite of opposition from those he accused of trying to derail the project. "They tried to stop us. But we built and delivered for the people," he told the crowd, adding that his administration refused to be distracted.

Adeleke framed the bridge as more than a road project, arguing it would ease movement across the state capital, stimulate commercial activity, and improve everyday life for residents of Osogbo. "The 10-span Oke Fia Flyover is now open, untangling our streets, energising commerce, and fulfilling a promise our administration will not break," he said.

Flyover positioned as centrepiece of governance record

With the governorship election weeks away, Adeleke presented the infrastructure project as evidence of what he called "deliberate governance" that transforms daily life rather than merely making promises. He described the completed flyover as a symbol of the Osun he had always envisioned and was working to build.

The governor said the project reflected a broader commitment to delivering modern infrastructure with real impact across the state. "This is what happens when leadership prioritises delivery over excuses," he added.

The governor's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Onoyo David commended the governor:

"The people love you and will want you to continue for as long as possible; your tenure has recorded huge success amid opposition."

Emmanuel wrote:

"Well done, Mr Governor, you have done well, and indeed I do hope the good people of Osun reward you for that. Anyone who is in the state can attest to that; forget all this online propaganda."

Monday Dauda tweeted:

"4+4 for show my governor we love you sir, and we're going to vote for the second time."

Akintoye said:

"We shall see if you truly deserve a second term. Osun state money is for Osun people, not for Adeleke family and Ede alone."

You can read the full details of the governor's statement on X here:

Adeleke warns against rigging Osun governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke has issued a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Tinubu and cautioned against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the August 15, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Speaking directly to the president, Adeleke identified himself as the Chief Security Officer of Osun state and made clear that the state would not tolerate any form of electoral interference.

Source: Legit.ng