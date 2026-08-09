MTN Nigeria flagged fraudulent 25GB anniversary data offers spreading across online platforms and urged subscribers to stay alert

The telecoms company warned customers against clicking suspicious links, sharing personal details, or making payments on unofficial platforms

MTN confirmed the legitimate 25GB anniversary offer is accessible only through two official channels

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MTN Nigeria has alerted its customers to fake offers circulating online that falsely claim to give out free 25GB data as part of the company's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The warning came through MTN's official support account on X on Saturday, August 8, where the company urged subscribers to be cautious of fraudulent posts and links promoting the anniversary data bundle.

MTN has told customers to ignore unauthorised platforms claiming to offer its 25GB anniversary bundle. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The company wrote:

"Please beware of fake MTN 25th Anniversary 25GB giveaway offers circulating online. The official MTN 25GB Anniversary Giveaway is available ONLY via the MyMTN NG App and MTN eShop. Do not click on links, share your personal information or make payments on any other platform claiming to offer the giveaway."

How to Access the Legitimate MTN Offer

MTN clarified that eligible subscribers can redeem the 25GB data bundle by logging into the MyMTN App and tapping "Redeem Now" on the anniversary banner, or by visiting the MTN eShop directly.

The company said:

"To access the 25GB offer, kindly visit the MyMTN App or the MTN E-Shop and follow the prompts to activate the bundle, if you are eligible for the offer."

Subscribers who received an SMS notification about the promotion can also use the link included in that message to access the offer. MTN stressed that customers should rely solely on information from its official communication channels when attempting to claim the anniversary data.

The free 25GB bundle carries a validity period, and MTN advised eligible customers to redeem it before 11:59 p.m. on the stated expiry date.

MTN says only official platforms should be used when accessing its 25GB anniversary data giveaway. Photo: Adas

Source: Getty Images

What Subscribers Should Avoid

MTN's warning specifically targets unauthorised websites and social media posts that ask users to provide personal details, complete payments, or follow third-party links in exchange for the data offer, Punch reports.

The company did not disclose how many subscribers may have already encountered the fraudulent content, but the public notice suggests the fake offers have spread widely enough to require an urgent response.

Subscribers are advised to verify any MTN promotion through the MyMTN NG App or the official MTN eShop before taking any action.

NCC orders telcos to compensate Nigerians

In a separate development, earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a consumer protection measure designed to improve the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

The directive, which took effect in April 2026, requires telecom operators to provide automatic compensation to customers affected by poor network services.

The measure covers major mobile network operators, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom and 9mobile.

The compensation will come in the form of airtime or data bonuses, depending on the nature of the disruption and the subscriber’s usage pattern.

Source: Legit.ng