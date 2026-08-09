University of Ibadan announced that admission quota is no longer a barrier to earning a UI degree through its ODeL programme

The special cohort application window closes Saturday, August 15, 2026, with classes beginning just two days later on Monday, August 17, 2026

Candidates who sat for the UI Post-UTME can switch to the distance learning mode for free, while others may apply afresh

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI) has told prospective students that limited on-campus space will no longer shut them out of earning a degree from Nigeria's premier university, pointing to its Open, Distance, and eLearning (ODeL) programme as an alternative route to a full UI qualification.

Professor Olufade Onifade, director of the university's Open and Distance Learning programme, made this known while speaking with Legit.ng in Ibadan on Saturday, August 8, 2026. He said the initiative was put in place to give candidates who participated in the Post-UTME screening but could not secure conventional admission another chance to study at UI.

University of Ibadan introduces open, distance, eLearning programme. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Can UI candidates switch to ODeL?

According to Prof. Onifade, candidates who sat for the 2026 UI Post-UTME examination are eligible to switch from the on-campus mode to the ODeL programme at no cost. He directed interested candidates to visit the official change-of-mode application portal to complete the process. The window closes on August 15, 2026, with the special cohort classes scheduled to begin on August 17, 2026.

For those who did not originally choose UI during their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) application, the professor said a fresh application remains an option, provided they meet the required qualifications.

"With the August 15 deadline fast approaching, the university encourages qualified candidates to act immediately, as slots are expected to fill up quickly," Onifade said.

Does University of Ibadan ODeL offer same degree?

Professor Onifade described the ODeL programme as a flexible learning model that combines virtual classes, mobile learning, interactive course materials, and periodic physical revision sessions. He stressed that the same faculty members who teach conventional on-campus programmes also handle ODeL courses, and graduates receive the same University of Ibadan degree.

"The UI-ODeL programme provides flexible, virtual classes with mobile learning, interactive course materials, and physical revision sessions. Courses are taught by the same faculty lecturers who handle conventional programmes, and learners graduate with the same prestigious University of Ibadan degree," he said.

The programme currently offers first degrees across a range of disciplines, including B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Statistics, B.Sc. Psychology, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. Sociology, B.A. English, B.A. Communication and Language Arts, B.Ed. Educational Management, and B.Sw. Social Work.

The ODeL offered by Prof. Peter Olamakinde Olapegba-led University of Ibadan offers flexible learning through virtual classes and mobile learning. Photo credit: @MySchoolGist

Source: Twitter

UI sends commendation letter to pharmacist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pharmacist reacted on X after receiving a letter of commendation from UI and an invitation to an award ceremony.

The pharmacist, of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, expressed delight about the letter as she displayed it.

In the letter, UI's deputy vice-chancellor said her abstract has been selected for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference.

Source: Legit.ng