University of Ibadan Opens New Opportunity for Admission Seekers Who Missed On-Campus Slots in 2026
- University of Ibadan announced that admission quota is no longer a barrier to earning a UI degree through its ODeL programme
- The special cohort application window closes Saturday, August 15, 2026, with classes beginning just two days later on Monday, August 17, 2026
- Candidates who sat for the UI Post-UTME can switch to the distance learning mode for free, while others may apply afresh
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI) has told prospective students that limited on-campus space will no longer shut them out of earning a degree from Nigeria's premier university, pointing to its Open, Distance, and eLearning (ODeL) programme as an alternative route to a full UI qualification.
Professor Olufade Onifade, director of the university's Open and Distance Learning programme, made this known while speaking with Legit.ng in Ibadan on Saturday, August 8, 2026. He said the initiative was put in place to give candidates who participated in the Post-UTME screening but could not secure conventional admission another chance to study at UI.
Can UI candidates switch to ODeL?
According to Prof. Onifade, candidates who sat for the 2026 UI Post-UTME examination are eligible to switch from the on-campus mode to the ODeL programme at no cost. He directed interested candidates to visit the official change-of-mode application portal to complete the process. The window closes on August 15, 2026, with the special cohort classes scheduled to begin on August 17, 2026.
For those who did not originally choose UI during their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) application, the professor said a fresh application remains an option, provided they meet the required qualifications.
"With the August 15 deadline fast approaching, the university encourages qualified candidates to act immediately, as slots are expected to fill up quickly," Onifade said.
Does University of Ibadan ODeL offer same degree?
Professor Onifade described the ODeL programme as a flexible learning model that combines virtual classes, mobile learning, interactive course materials, and periodic physical revision sessions. He stressed that the same faculty members who teach conventional on-campus programmes also handle ODeL courses, and graduates receive the same University of Ibadan degree.
"The UI-ODeL programme provides flexible, virtual classes with mobile learning, interactive course materials, and physical revision sessions. Courses are taught by the same faculty lecturers who handle conventional programmes, and learners graduate with the same prestigious University of Ibadan degree," he said.
The programme currently offers first degrees across a range of disciplines, including B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Statistics, B.Sc. Psychology, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. Sociology, B.A. English, B.A. Communication and Language Arts, B.Ed. Educational Management, and B.Sw. Social Work.
UI sends commendation letter to pharmacist
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pharmacist reacted on X after receiving a letter of commendation from UI and an invitation to an award ceremony.
The pharmacist, of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, expressed delight about the letter as she displayed it.
In the letter, UI's deputy vice-chancellor said her abstract has been selected for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.
Ridwan Kolawole (Oyo State Correspondent) Oyo state's regional correspondent Ridwan Kolawole has over a decade of journalism practice, covering politics, crimes/conflict, education, and social issues. For passion and knowledge mobilisation, Ridwan practices journalism and teaches it at the University of Ibadan.