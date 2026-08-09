The United Nations addressed global concern following the release of more than 42 abducted school children and teachers in Kwara State, Nigeria

While most victims were freed, the tragic loss of two teachers depicted the urgent need for both justice and healing

The UN emphasized readiness to support Nigeria with psychosocial care, even as questions arose about investigative mandates and accountability

On August 7, 2026, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, addressed questions during the daily press briefing about the recent release of more than 42 school children and teachers from Kwara State, Nigeria.

The group had been abducted from their schools, and while most were freed, two teachers tragically lost their lives in captivity.

UN pledges support as Nigeria reintegrates freed school children with psychosocial care. Photo credit: Ali Ruhluel/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UN Support for Psychosocial Care

A journalist asked whether the United Nations and its agencies were offering support to help the traumatised children and teachers reintegrate into the school environment.

The UN Deputy-Spokesperson responded:

“We stand ready to support the Government of Nigeria in its efforts to deal with psychosocial support for the children who are affected. And so we would be receptive to any requests from them on this.”

According to US National Institute of Health, psychosocial support is critical in cases of mass abduction, as survivors often suffer from post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and disrupted education. UN agencies have previously provided counselling and safe learning spaces in similar incidents such as the Chibok and Dapchi abductions.

Call for Investigation

The state governor had previously called on the UN to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction which was echoed by a journalist present during the press briefing.

Haq clarified UN’s position:

“Well, we do not at present have an investigative mandate for Nigeria, so we would need to get that from one of the legislative bodies of the United Nations."

Investigative mandates are typically granted by bodies such as the Security Council or General Assembly. Without such authorisation, the UN cannot independently probe national incidents. In past cases, international investigations have only been launched when there was evidence of widespread violations of international law and when member states formally requested UN intervention.

Legit.ng reached out to the Kwara State Government for comment on the abduction and release of the school children. At the time of publication, no response has been received.

Nigeria abduction crisis highlights urgent need for mental health and safe learning spaces. Photo credit: HacerKales/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Kidnapped Oyo pupils, teachers finally rescued

Legit.ng earlier reported that the schoolchildren and teachers seized by terrorists in an infamous mass abduction from schools in Oyo state have been freed, President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson confirmed on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Bayo Onanuga, who speaks for the president, posted the announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, stating that security agencies had successfully rescued everyone taken captive. The rescue closes a nearly two-month ordeal that began on May 15, 2026, when armed men launched a simultaneous assault on Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota and two other schools in Esiele, within the Ahoro Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area (LGA).

Source: Legit.ng