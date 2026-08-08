Nigeria is home to some of the world's most influential Pentecostal churches, with several building global networks

RCCG, Winners Chapel, MFM and Deeper Life lead the list compiled by StatiSense, reflecting Nigeria's role in global Pentecostalism

The list features 9 major churches, from Dunamis International to Daystar Christian Centre, each with a distinct ministry focus

Nigeria holds a significant place in the global Pentecostal movement, housing some of the largest and most recognisable churches in the world. According to StatiSense on X, nine churches stand out as the biggest Pentecostal congregations in the country.

However, the list was contested in the comment section as Nigerians criticised the omission of churches like the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) and Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) and the arrangement of others.

Full list of the largest churches in Nigeria Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Founded in 1952, the Redeemed Christian Church of God is widely regarded as Nigeria's most prominent Pentecostal church and one of the largest in the world. Its reach extends across more than 190 countries, with thousands of parishes on every continent.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer, has led the church since 1981 and is one of the most recognisable figures in global Christianity. Under his leadership, RCCG expanded from a modest congregation into an international ministry that hosts millions at its annual Holy Ghost Congress.

Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel)

Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, was founded in 1981 and has grown into one of Africa's largest congregations. Its Faith Tabernacle auditorium in Ota, Ogun State, is among the largest church auditoriums in the world.

Bishop David Oyedepo founded and continues to lead the church as its Presiding Bishop. The church runs an extensive educational network, including Covenant University and Landmark University, alongside its sprawling church campuses across Nigeria and beyond.

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM)

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is known for its aggressive prayer culture and deliverance-focused theology. Founded in Lagos, it has grown rapidly to establish branches across Nigeria and in dozens of countries worldwide.

Dr Daniel Olukoya serves as the General Overseer of MFM. The church is particularly known for its early-morning prayer sessions and revival programmes that draw large crowds to its Lagos headquarters.

Deeper Christian Life Ministry

Deeper Christian Life Ministry, commonly called Deeper Life, was established in 1973 and emphasises holiness, Bible study, and disciplined Christian living. It built its early following through weekly Bible study meetings that eventually evolved into a full church.

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi founded and still leads the church. Deeper Life has a strong presence in rural communities across Nigeria, in addition to its urban congregations.

Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Dunamis International Gospel Centre, headquartered in Abuja, has become one of the fastest-growing churches in the country. Its Glory Dome facility, which seats tens of thousands, is one of the largest church buildings in the world.

Pastor Paul Enenche leads the church as its Senior Pastor alongside his wife, Pastor Becky Enenche. The church is known for its vibrant worship services and strong social outreach programmes in the Federal Capital Territory.

Christ Embassy (Believers' Loveworld Incorporated)

Christ Embassy, also known as Believers' Loveworld Incorporated, is a media-driven ministry with a vast online and television presence through its LoveWorld Networks. Founded in Lagos, it has established congregations across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founded and leads the church. His television and digital ministry has given Christ Embassy a global reach that extends well beyond its physical branches.

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, widely known as COZA, is a contemporary Pentecostal church with a strong following among Nigeria's youth and urban professionals. It operates from a large campus in Abuja and has a significant social media presence.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo serves as the Senior Pastor of COZA. The church is known for its modern worship style and large annual gathering, the COZA International Conference.

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement is a large Pentecostal body known for its mass crusades and evangelistic activities across Nigeria. It draws enormous crowds to its open-air meetings and has a visible presence in both urban and semi-urban areas.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka is the founder and General Overseer of the church. The ministry places a strong emphasis on salvation, healing, and outreach to the poor and marginalised.

Daystar Christian Centre

Daystar Christian Centre is a Lagos-based Pentecostal church that distinguishes itself through its focus on leadership development and community service. It has cultivated a reputation as an intellectually driven congregation that engages deeply with social and civic issues.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi leads the church and is also a widely respected motivational speaker and leadership coach. His influence extends beyond the pulpit, with books and speaking engagements that have given Daystar a following far beyond its physical membership.

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Source: Legit.ng