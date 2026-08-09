Media personality Matilda Duncan broke the news of Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh's death on social media on Saturday, August 8th

Bayo was a housemate on the very first season of Big Brother Africa in 2003, spending 91 days in the house

The cause of Bayo's death was not disclosed in the announcement that has since stirred grief online

Former Big Brother Africa housemate Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh has passed away.

Media personality Matilda Duncan shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday, 8 August, via social media.

She accompanied the announcement with photos of the late star, though she did not reveal the circumstances surrounding his death.

Media personality Matilda Duncan broke the news of Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh's death on social media. Photos: Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh.

Source: Instagram

In her post, Duncan expressed grief and exasperation at the frequency with which the entertainment world has been losing its own.

"Please God, what is happening? This is too much. One death after another. I am so sorry. This part called death. It's the worst," she wrote.

His death is the latest in the entertainment industry this week after the tragic passing of actress Temitope Osoba.

Bayo Okoh's Place in Big Brother Africa History

Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh carved out a place in television history as one of the housemates on the very first season of Big Brother Africa, which aired in 2003.

He spent 91 days in the house before becoming the sixth person to be evicted during that inaugural season.

The original BBA season was a groundbreaking moment for African reality television, bringing together contestants from across the continent and drawing massive viewership. Bayo was among the faces who helped define that milestone chapter of African pop culture.

Read the post announcing Adetomiwa Okoh's death here:

Reactions trail Adetomiwa Okoh's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@toju_oteri stated:

"Kai! Alex! May the Lord grant your soul eternal rest. May perpetual light shine upon you. This is so painful!"

@oghenebarbs shared:

"Oh my God😢I spoke about him to my husband few days ago ooo,when they agreed they won’t nominate but he went in there and nominated 🥹oh no,may his soul rest in peace"

@sabjoz shared:

"My mother in law and I just called his name yesterday remembering big brother Africa… Toh 2026 ya isa dan Allah"

Bayo was a housemate on the very first season of Big Brother Africa in 2003, spending 91 days in the house. Photo: Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Source: Legit.ng