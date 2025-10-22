Shehu Sani says It’ll be hard for any other president to succeed if Tinubu fails

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a “historic opportunity” to reshape the destiny of the country.

Senator Sani said it will be difficult for any future leader to succeed in Nigeria if Tinubu fails to deliver on his mandate.

Shehu Sani says Tinubu has a “historic opportunity” to reshape Nigeria. Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He noted that Nigeria is at a crossroads that demands decisive leadership.

As reported by TheCable, he stated this in an interview with TVC on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Sani urged Tinubu to look beyond political loyalties but competence when appointing people from diverse backgrounds into government.

“If President Bola Tinubu fails, I don’t think it will be easy for any other president to succeed.”

The former lawmaker said Tinubu must act with a long-term vision, like reformists in Singapore and China,

He said the reformists made bold but unpopular decisions that later brought national progress to their countries.

“There is no perfect country in the world. None started perfectly. If you look at the United States over the past 100 years, it’s not much different from where we are today in terms of challenges.

“No country dropped from heaven. China, Singapore, Indonesia — they all paid the price for progress.”

Sani said Nigeria must decide whether it wants to remain in mediocrity or embrace reforms that could reposition it for growth.

“Why governors defecting to APC won’t help Tinubu”

Recall that former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, sent a crucial message to President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Senator Melaye said the defection of state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not help Tinubu.

Melaye explained why governors defecting to the ruling APC will not help President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng