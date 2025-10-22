President Tinubu approved a two-year tenure extension for Surveyor-General AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, effective from January 6, 2026, following OSGOF’s transfer to the Presidency

The extension allows Adebomehin to complete key reforms in geospatial data systems, land management, and infrastructure coordination

Tinubu tasked him with consolidating national land administration, reclamation, and erosion control reforms of strategic national importance

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a two-year extension of tenure for the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin.

The extension, which will take effect from Monday, January 6, 2026, follows the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

Adebomehin to consolidate ongoing reforms

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, 22 October 2025, via X, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the decision was made to allow Mr Adebomehin to complete critical reforms already initiated under his leadership.

“The Surveyor-General has spearheaded significant reforms across geospatial data systems, which the President is eager to see completed,” Onanuga said.

Focus on land administration and infrastructure

President Tinubu has directed Mr Adebomehin to consolidate these reforms over the next two years, with a focus on national land management and administration, highways and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation, and erosion control programmes.

“These initiatives are of strategic national importance, and the President expects the Surveyor-General to ensure their successful execution,” the statement added.

Mr Abdulganiyu Adebomehin was first appointed as the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) by the late President Muhammadu Buhari, with effect from 5 January 2022.

He is credited with leading reforms aimed at modernising Nigeria’s geospatial data infrastructure and enhancing coordination among agencies involved in land and environmental management.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's decision

Reacting to this development, Nigerians have taken to their social media handle to register their thoughts.

@okoyemekun said:

"Asiwaju and his real estate side hustle fah. Asiwaju is marking the real estate along the Lagos-calabar Coastal highway, Lagos-Sokoto Highway,u can be rest assured compensation won't be an issue as far as Asiwaju is d president,na mumu dey bet say those roads won't b finished."

@Okeygeraldino said:

"It is very important to do things right. We already have rules in public service. 5 year tenure is 5 year tenure. But Buhari started all these nonesense sha.."



@Akin_Malaolu said:

"Can someone please tell me of one non Yoruba that got his or her time in office extended. Yoruba too much oooo."

