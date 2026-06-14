A video of Anita Joseph's ex-husband, MC Fish, and his new lover has surfaced online, sparking reactions from many social media users

The estranged couple has confirmed that their marriage has ended, with MC Fish explaining the reason behind their separation

In the viral recording, what MC Fish said to his new lover left many people upset, prompting a wave of reactions online

A viral video of Fisayo Michael Olagunju, better known as MC Fish, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has surfaced online.

The couple reportedly parted ways a few months ago, with details surrounding their separation generating widespread discussion on social media.

Reactions as Anita Joseph's ex-husband, MC Fish, and his new lover share bedroom. Photo credit@mcfish/@anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

In the video, MC Fish and his new lover were seen together in a bedroom setting, sharing a private moment.

During their conversation, MC Fish told his lover that there was no need for them to attend a physical church service since they could participate in an online service instead.

He went on to make a playful remark, asking her to open up so that he could do something to her.

Reacting to his comment, MC Fish's lover laughed and playfully asked him to stop.

MC Fish's interview about his ex-wife

Recently, the hype man granted an interview in which he claimed that both he and the actress were unfaithful during their marriage.

According to him, Anita Joseph allegedly had relationships with some of her colleagues, while he also admitted to wrongdoing in the marriage.

Anita Joseph's ex-husband, MC Fish trends over bedroom moment with lover. Photo credit@mcfish

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph later reacted to the allegations, urging MC Fish to move on and leave the past behind.

Recall that Stanley Ontop was among the first to announce that the actress's marriage had ended. He also alleged that Anita Joseph threw MC Fish's belongings out of her house.

Fans react to MC Fish's video

Reacting to the video, many fans expressed displeasure over the way MC Fish interacted with his lover. Some criticised him and described him as immature, while claiming that Anita Joseph had been tolerant of him during their relationship.

Others, however, praised the actress for the years she spent with him and commended her for moving on.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Mc Fish

Here are comments below:

@buddy_damsel reacted:

"Na hear we dey, una no do reach Judy n Yul."

@ isimemearebame shared:

"I feel for this youngman n Donno y.take a break guy."

@ogo_fabrics_store stated:

"A boy is always a boy. Leave small small boys, una say no."

@ sabiigirlfashion wrote:

"Hmmm, couple of particular concern?"

@precious_nonso_eze said:

"Mtchew, chai, I pity Anita wherever she is now."

@ vivi_world9 commented:

"Na mk u a see am by Anita marry the boy lol, the licker."

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between his colleague Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse.

Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup.

Source: Legit.ng