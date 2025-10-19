Acting chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, has released data showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointments

According to Oladedele, the northern region leads President Tinubu's federal appointments with 56%

The FCC boss's data captured President Tinubu's ministerial appointments and Permanent Secretaries

FCT, Abuja - Acting chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, said the northern region leads with 56% of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointments.

Oladele said Tinubu’s appointments reflect a numerical advantage for the northern region.

He said the South accounts for 43.7 percent of President Tinubu’s federal appointments.

As reported by TheCable, he stated this while speaking in Abuja at the opening of a one-day workshop titled ‘Strengthening Leadership and Management Excellence.

The FCC analysis shows that the north-west and south-west have 11 ministers each in Tinubu’s government, representing 22.9 percent of the 48-member team.

The north-central follows with eight ministers (16.6 percent), while the north-east has seven (14.5 percent). The south-south and south-east have six (12.5 percent) and five (10.4 percent) ministers, respectively.

He explained that the constitutional principles of equity and national balance guide Tinubu’s appointments.

For Permanent Secretaries, the North-central leads with 19.5 per cent, the North-east, North-west, and South-south each account for 17.1 per cent. The South-east and South-west follow with 14.6 per cent apiece.

“These figures provide clear evidence of deliberate inclusion and underscore the President’s commitment to national balance and faithful implementation of the Federal Character principle.”

He further explained that that federal character is not a rigid quota but a principle designed to promote unity in diversity.

According to Premium Times, the North leads the South lead in overall appointments, while the South-east remains the most underrepresented region across all categories.

The data did not include the appointments of special advisers, senior special assistants, and Tinubu's presidential aides.

It also excludes the service chiefs and the heads of law enforcement and security agencies.

