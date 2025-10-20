Africa Digital Media Awards

Kogi Senator Blasted Over Claim that Attendants of Tinubu's Endorsement Rally Were Coerced
Nigeria

Kogi Senator Blasted Over Claim that Attendants of Tinubu's Endorsement Rally Were Coerced

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Kogi Alliance for Renewed Hope (KARH) says residents’ support for President Tinubu is voluntary and rooted in visible development achievements
  • The group accuses Senator Sunday Karimi of being out of touch with grassroots realities after he claimed citizens were forced to attend Tinubu’s rally
  • KARH insists that from Lokoja to Okene, Kogi people remain loyal to Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections due to his inclusive leadership

The Kogi Alliance for Renewed Hope (KARH) has faulted recent remarks by Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, describing them as misleading and unrepresentative of the political reality in the state.

The senator had claimed that residents were being forced to show support for President Bola Tinubu during a rally in Lokoja.

President Bola Tinubu receives political backing from Kogi state ahead of 2027.
Senator Sunday Karimi faces backlash from Kogi political groups over remarkson Tinubu's rally. Photo: FB/ABAT,SundayKarimi
Source: Facebook

KARH Reaffirms Grassroots Loyalty to Tinubu

In a statement signed by the group’s President, Toba Ogundele, and Secretary, Idris Abubakar, KARH maintained that the people of Kogi are fully and voluntarily behind President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

The statement described Karimi’s comments as “disrespectful and detached from the genuine sentiments of Kogites.”

According to the group, the Lokoja rally that drew large crowds of party supporters, traditional rulers, and community leaders was not a forced gathering but an open display of confidence in the President’s leadership

It added that the event reflected the spontaneous will of the people who are witnessing real impact from Tinubu’s administration.

“The people of Kogi State do not need to be coerced to support President Tinubu — they are already convinced by his actions and performance,” the statement said.
“From infrastructural projects to the appointment of deserving Kogi indigenes, Mr President has shown fairness and inclusion that speak louder than campaign slogans.”
Tinubu's infrastructural projects hailed by Kogi group
Senator Karimi blasted for saying recent pro-Tinubu rally was staged and its attendants coerced. Photo: FB/ABAT,SundayKarimi
Source: Facebook

Criticism Seen as Out of Touch with People

The group expressed disappointment that a senator elected by the same people would describe their enthusiasm as coercion.

It said the president’s policies have improved rural infrastructure, boosted small businesses, and increased federal allocations that benefit Kogi communities.

“It is disappointing that a senator who benefited from the goodwill of the same people will dismiss their enthusiasm as coercion,” KARH stated.

“President Tinubu’s initiatives have brought measurable progress. These are tangible outcomes, not empty promises.”

KARH also accused Karimi of attempting to exploit public sentiment for personal advantage as the 2027 elections approach.

The group noted that from Lokoja to Kabba and Okene to Ankpa, support for Tinubu remains strong among ordinary citizens who appreciate the government’s developmental focus.

“Senator Karimi’s attempt to discredit a peaceful and democratic endorsement only exposes his disconnection from the grassroots,” the group added.

The forum urged all political actors in Kogi to work together to maintain unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC). It described Tinubu’s leadership as one that prioritises youth empowerment, infrastructure renewal, and inclusive governance.

“President Tinubu has shown commitment to Kogi’s progress. The people of this state will willingly vote for him again in 2027 because his record speaks for itself,” the statement concluded.

Yahaya Bello hails Tinubu at rally

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello had described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the “angel” sent by God to restore Nigeria and guide the country toward progress.

Bello made the statement on Saturday during an endorsement rally for President Tinubu and Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, which was aired live by TVC..

Source: Legit.ng

