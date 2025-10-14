Northern leaders under the aegis of the Arewa Think Tank have backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

Akure, Ondo state - Northern leaders under the aegis of the Arewa Think Tank visited the leadership of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, to declare their support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The northern leaders said they were impressed with Tinubu’s midterm scorecard, hence the move to support him to run for a second term.

The Arewa Think Tank visited Afenifere leaders at the residence of its National Leader, Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Convener of the group, Muhammad Yakubu, said former Governor of Kaduna State, Muktair Yero, is the chairman of the Think Tank group, which comprises professionals from the 19 states of the North.

Yakubu said the North would stand with Tinubu and the South-West region until 2031.

The Arewa Think Tank reassured the South-West of support and co-operation of Northern Nigeria beyond 2027.

Yakubu said the visit became imperative to present the “impressive” midterm scorecard, stating that Tinubu has done well in the last two years.

“So, we are here today to renew our relationship with the South-West and to reassure that the North will stand by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. And we want to also thank you, sir, for the South-West to have given us a Nigerian President who has a vision, a mission, and has done well in the last two years.”

