Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 presidential election bid.

The coalition representing the 19 northern states praised President Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

Northern group says every region feels the impact of Tinubu's governance. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The northern group commended Tinubu for his focus on economic revitalisation, infrastructural development, and national unity.

The group announced its resolute support during a landmark press conference in Abuja.

Comrade Usman Musa, National Coordinator of the Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope, said the group’s support signals robust regional backing for Tinubu’s transformative leadership.

“President Tinubu has shown remarkable vision in steering Nigeria toward prosperity.”

Musa made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

“His policies are not only bold but inclusive, ensuring that every region, especially the North, feels the impact of his governance"

Musa cited investments in farming, rural infrastructure, and education as tangible benefits of Tinubu’s reforms in the northern region.

“The North is witnessing unprecedented attention to its needs. Farmers are receiving support to boost productivity, schools are being revitalized, and our roads are improving. These are not mere promises but realities we can see and feel.”

He called on northerners and Nigerians at large to rally behind Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Musa emphasised that Tinubu’s leadership offers the best path to sustainable development and global competitiveness.

The coalition also appointed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, as its Grand Patron.

Musa said Matawalle is instrumental in advancing security and youth welfare in the North.

“He is a leader who understands the pulse of the North. His reforms in the defence sector, from improving troop welfare to equipping our forces with modern tools, have significantly weakened the grip of bandits and insurgents.

"We are safer today because of his dedication.”

A group from 19 northern states endorses Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

2027: Northern leaders meet Afenifere over Tinubu’s re-election

Recall that Northern leaders under the aegis of the Arewa Think Tank backed President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The northern leaders visited the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, to declare their support for Tinubu and the southwest till 2031.

The Arewa group visited Afenifere leaders at the residence of its National Leader, Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State.

2027 elections: 6 Reasons Why Tinubu will be re-elected

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that lawyer Deji Adeyanju predicted President Tinubu would win re-election in 2027, citing six major political advantages.

He pointed to governors’ defections, weak opposition, Atiku and Obi’s desperation, zoning, and northern politicians’ 2031 ambitions as key factors.

Adeyanju insisted Tinubu’s popularity, not rigging or vote buying, will secure his return, saying “the political map speaks for itself".

Source: Legit.ng