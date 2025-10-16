Tinubu Gets Crucial Northern Endorsement ahead of 2027 Elections
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received massive endorsement from a northern group ahead of the 2027 presidential election
- The Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope has declared its support for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027
- Comrade Usman Musa, the national coordinator of the group, explained why President Tinubu is the best option for Northerners and Nigerians in 2027
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 presidential election bid.
The coalition representing the 19 northern states praised President Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s progress.
The northern group commended Tinubu for his focus on economic revitalisation, infrastructural development, and national unity.
The group announced its resolute support during a landmark press conference in Abuja.
Comrade Usman Musa, National Coordinator of the Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope, said the group’s support signals robust regional backing for Tinubu’s transformative leadership.
“President Tinubu has shown remarkable vision in steering Nigeria toward prosperity.”
Musa made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
“His policies are not only bold but inclusive, ensuring that every region, especially the North, feels the impact of his governance"
Musa cited investments in farming, rural infrastructure, and education as tangible benefits of Tinubu’s reforms in the northern region.
“The North is witnessing unprecedented attention to its needs. Farmers are receiving support to boost productivity, schools are being revitalized, and our roads are improving. These are not mere promises but realities we can see and feel.”
He called on northerners and Nigerians at large to rally behind Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.
Musa emphasised that Tinubu’s leadership offers the best path to sustainable development and global competitiveness.
The coalition also appointed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, as its Grand Patron.
Musa said Matawalle is instrumental in advancing security and youth welfare in the North.
“He is a leader who understands the pulse of the North. His reforms in the defence sector, from improving troop welfare to equipping our forces with modern tools, have significantly weakened the grip of bandits and insurgents.
"We are safer today because of his dedication.”
