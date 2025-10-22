Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, said the defection of governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Melaye said the 2027 election will be the fall of the old, corrupt guard and the rise of the underdogs who refuse to bow.

Dino Melaye says governors can't determine the outcome of elections. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

He said the 2023 presidential election showed that governors with deep-pocketed financiers and entrenched political networks could not deliver their states.

The controversial politician stated this in a post shared via his Facebook post on Monday, October 20, 2025.

“The 2027 election will not be an election of governors; it will be an election of the governed. It will not be a contest between party structures but a referendum between citizens and the establishment. It will be the masses against the machinery of corruption; the people against the politics of entitlement.”

He further stated that:

“The handwriting is on the wall. The days when governors dictated presidential outcomes are over. Nigerians have found their voice, and no power bloc can silence it again.”

Melaye said the ADC stands poised to become the party to beat.

He said not by the weight of ADC structure, but by the strength of its conviction and the trust of an awakened electorate.

“It is the time of the rising underdogs, and the ADC is their platform, a movement for those who refuse to be silenced by structure or power.”

Enugu governor Peter Mbah defects to APC

Recall that Enugu state governor Peter Mbah finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Mbah defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The governor explained his decision to dump the PDP under which he was elected in 2023, to the ruling APC.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri resigns from PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sparking speculation about his next political move.

His decision, announced at the Bayelsa State Government House, received backing from 23 members of the House of Assembly, including the Speaker.

The defection follows a similar move by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) just a day earlier.

