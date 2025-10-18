Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello describes President Tinubu as the “angel” sent by God to rebuild Nigeria and restore national progress

He praises Tinubu’s reforms including fuel subsidy removal, student loans, and exchange rate unification as the foundation of a new Nigeria

Bello urges citizens to support Tinubu’s gradual reforms, saying true leadership is measured by the legacy it leaves behind

Former Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the “angel” sent by God to restore Nigeria and guide the country toward progress.

Bello made the statement on Saturday during an endorsement rally for President Tinubu and Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, which was aired live by TVC.

The former governor told supporters that Nigerians had prayed for years for a better country and that Tinubu’s reforms were already laying the foundation for a new Nigeria, PUNCH reported.

He listed the removal of fuel subsidy, the introduction of student loans, and the floating of the exchange rate as part of the government’s bold steps toward rebuilding the economy.

Tinubu’s policies reflect the “new Nigeria” vision

Bello told the crowd that the nation’s long-held aspirations for progress were now being realized under President Tinubu’s administration.

He reminded Nigerians that before 2015, the demand for change had centered on ending oil subsidies, creating opportunities for students, and strengthening the economy. Bello maintained that these demands were being fulfilled through Tinubu’s policies.



He said:

“Everybody continues to crave a new Nigeria, new Nigeria, new Nigeria. Before 2015, we said we wanted a new Nigeria where there would be no oil subsidy. We want a new Nigeria where there will be student loans. We said we want a new Nigeria where the exchange rate will be floated. We said we want a new Nigeria where there will be more money in the pockets of both the government and individuals. We said we want a new Nigeria where foreign investment will continue to flow in.”

Leadership and legacy for the future

Bello acknowledged that Nigeria’s challenges could not be resolved overnight. He explained that decades of systemic decay meant the rebuilding process would take time.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration is gradually fixing the issues and deserves support to complete its reforms.

Bello also spoke about the importance of legacy in leadership, saying that true governance should leave behind lasting impact.

