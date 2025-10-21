Breaking: Tinubu Appoints New Minister, Sends Name to Senate for Confirmation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded the name of Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State to the Senate for confirmation as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

“President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Onanuga stated.

Nomination follows Yilwatda’s emergence as APC chairman

Dr Doro’s nomination comes after Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, was elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July.

The new nomination is expected to fill the ministerial vacancy created by Yilwatda’s elevation within the ruling party.

Profile of Dr Bernard Doro

Born on 23 January 1969 in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dr Doro brings over two decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning clinical practice, ph@rmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA specialising in IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice.

Dr Doro currently serves as an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), where he has worked across urgent care, GP practices, walk-in centres, and hospital settings.

Commitment to service and social impact

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr Doro has led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives within the Nigerian diaspora and local communities, reflecting his passion for capacity building and national development.

If confirmed, Dr Doro will bring a blend of international expertise and grassroots engagement to President Tinubu’s cabinet.

“His appointment reflects the President’s commitment to inclusiveness and merit-driven public service,” the statement added.

The Senate is expected to begin the screening and confirmation process in the coming days.

