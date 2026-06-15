Avori Henderson is a former pageant queen turned professional gamer who stood out on The Mole thanks to her sharp strategy and fierce competitive edge. She joined the Netflix reality series to test her deception skills and compete for the grand prize. Her unusual journey from pageantry to esports has drawn strong interest in her background and gameplay.

Avori Henderson revealing her card after a visit to Google HQ. Photo: @avoristrib (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Avori Henderson is a professional gamer, content creator, former model, and reality TV star who appeared as a cast member on The Mole Season 1.

Season 1. Her PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) skills earned her an invitation to Team USA, and she made esports history in Mexico City by competing as the only woman among 55 male players.

Henderson has appeared in numerous high-profile gaming events and reality television series, including The Mole , PUBG Mobile tournaments , and Girl Gamer Royale .

, and . Avori has also expanded into fashion with her clothing line, Styles By Avori, while pursuing a music career.

Avori Henderson's profile summary

Full name Avori Henderson Gender Female Date of birth 15 May 1996 Age 30 years (as of 2026) Place of birth Springfield, Illinois, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father D. Wade Henderson Mother Dorsey Henderson Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband David Strib Profession Professional gamer, content creator, reality TV personality, former model Instagram @avoristrib X @Avoristrib Twitch @avori

Biography of Avori Henderson

The professional gamer was born on 15 May 1996 in Springfield, Illinois, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Avori is the daughter of Dr D. Wade Henderson, an optometrist, and Dorsey Henderson, who serves as the office manager at Henderson Eye Centre. She grew up alongside her sibling, Dallas Henderson.

Avori joined Lindenwood University in August 2014. She graduated in December 2017 with a bachelor's degree in business administration, management, and operations.

What does Avori do for a living?

Top 5 facts about Avori Henderson from The Mole. Photo: @avoristrib/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to her LinkedIn profile, Avori Strib works full-time as a digital content creator, professional gaming streamer, and reality television personality. Her career began in modelling and pageantry with the Miss America Organisation, where she earned three local titles and made charitable appearances that helped build her early public profile.

In 2017, while preparing for the Miss Missouri state pageant, the professional gamer posted a Twitch gaming video that went viral. She left pageantry a week before the competition to pursue gaming full-time, driven by the rapid growth of her content and the financial and structural demands of pageant life.

Henderson transitioned to professional gaming in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), where she became a skilled, tactical competitor and earned an invitation to join Team USA. In 2019, Avori competed in the PUBG Nation vs Nation tournament in Mexico City as the only woman among 55 men and helped secure an undefeated run against Team Mexico.

Avori Henderson posing, smiling. Photo: @avoristrib (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Driven by the lack of female representation and her early experiences in the industry, Avori created and hosted Girl Gamer Royale in 2019. The tournament became the first professionally broadcast all-female PUBG competition and raised nearly $10,000 for the Children's Miracle Network and Fred Hutch.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the event in a 2020 interview with Esports Heaven, Avori explained:

I quickly started noticing the lack of women competing in tournaments for gaming. I really wanted to create a safe space for women to compete and encourage them to dive into the competitive side of esports. I figured a great competition like this could really do a lot for the community and why not raise money for charity too!?!

Beyond the tournament, Avori also spoke about her role in shaping the future of women in gaming during a 2020 interview with Glitter Magazine, saying:

I have the unique opportunity to set the industry standard for women as the gaming industry grows. I am really happy to be placed in this position and to be able to fight pre-existing and outdated stereotypes.

Avori's influence led to a five-figure signing with esports organisation XSET in 2020. She expanded her streaming career on Facebook Gaming, building a large following. Avori also launched her clothing brand, Styles By Avori, and pursued music projects, including her well-recognised track Revive.

Avori Henderson from The Mole, snapping a selfie. Photo: @avoristrib (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In 2021, the gamer filmed Season 1 of The Mole in Australia, which premiered in 2022. She used her analytical and strategic mindset in gaming to advance to the final four. Avori later returned to Netflix reality television in Battle Camp, further establishing her reputation as a strategic competitor in both gaming and entertainment.

Is Avori Henderson married?

Avori is married to Australian filmmaker and photographer David Strib. They tied the knot on 3 January 2022 and later took his surname, becoming Avori Strib. The pair collaborate on content, with David producing shoots and appearing in her gaming streams, pranks, and couple videos.

Avori often speaks about how seamlessly she and David work and live together, thanks to his background as a photographer and filmmaker. She introduced him on Facebook, writing:

A lot of you guys probably already know this but I wanted to introduce you to David Strib! This man is incredible. He’s a professional photographer/ videographer/ filmmaker from Australia (shoutout to all the aussies) and he’s become my best friend out here in LA so quickly.

Avori Henderson attends the Megalopolis event. Photo: @avoristrib (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Avori Henderson? She is an American professional gamer, content creator, and reality TV personality. What is Avori Henderson's age? The reality TV star is 30 years old as of June 2026. She was born on 15 May 1996. Who is Avori Henderson's husband? Avori is married to Australian filmmaker and photographer David Strib. Is Avori from The Mole a professional gamer? She is a former professional esports athlete who represented Team USA in international competitions. Why did Avori drop out of Miss America? She dropped out of the Miss America circuit in 2017 after a viral gaming video, choosing to pursue full-time streaming over pageantry due to its high costs and rigid structure. What video game does Avori play? She is best known for playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and PUBG Mobile, and also streams a variety of tactical and battle royale titles. Did Avori apologise to QT? Avori apologised on a podcast after Battle Camp, admitting she was wrong for targeting QT. How far did Avori get on The Mole? She advanced to the final four before being eliminated in Episode 8, one episode before the season finale. What other shows has Avori been on? In addition to The Mole, Avori competed on Netflix's reality crossover competition series Battle Camp.

Avori Henderson from The Mole made a decisive shift to professional gaming just one week before a major state pageant, marking the start of her competitive esports career. Her strategic mindset later carried her deep into The Mole, where she outlasted several contestants before being eliminated in episode 8 of season 1.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Cierra from Love Island. She left Love Island USA unexpectedly after controversy emerged over resurfaced past use of racially offensive language.

During the show, Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe were romantically linked, but their relationship ended after she left. Though her appearance on the show was short, it significantly raised her profile and supported her rise as a social media influencer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng