Techno Oil to receive 7,500 metric tonnes of LPG, easing supply constraints in Nigeria's cooking gas market

Falling LPG costs could bring price relief to consumers and support household budgets as demand continues to rise

Strengthened LPG imports are vital for maintaining supply stability and enhancing cooking gas accessibility across Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Techno Oil is set to receive a fresh 7,500-metric-tonne Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo this week, reinforcing supply within Nigeria’s growing cooking gas market at a time when prices are beginning to ease.

Shipping data shows that the cargo will be loaded from the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) terminal and transported aboard the vessel MT Alfred Temile before being discharged at the company’s jetty in Lagos.

The latest shipment comes as the landing cost of LPG, commonly known as cooking gas, continues to decline, falling below N1,000 per kilogram in recent market trends. The development is expected to support improved supply stability and could provide some price relief for households and businesses that rely heavily on cooking gas.

Cooking gas price set to crash as Nigerian fuel marketer gets massive supply. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Falling LPG costs raise hopes for lower prices

The decline in LPG landing cost has sparked optimism among consumers and marketers across the downstream sector, especially after months of fluctuating prices that placed pressure on household budgets.

Industry stakeholders believe that sustained cargo imports and stronger product availability could help moderate retail prices in the coming weeks.

Cooking gas has become increasingly important in Nigeria’s energy mix as more households, restaurants, and industries shift toward cleaner and more efficient fuel alternatives.

The steady arrival of LPG cargoes into the country is considered critical to maintaining supply balance, improving distribution efficiency, and preventing shortages in key markets.

Nigeria’s LPG demand continues to rise

According to data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigeria’s annual LPG consumption has now exceeded 1.6 million metric tonnes.

The rising demand reflects growing adoption of cooking gas across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, driven by increasing awareness of cleaner energy solutions and efforts to reduce dependence on traditional fuels such as firewood and kerosene.

Analysts say the expansion of LPG infrastructure, including storage facilities, terminals, and distribution networks, has also contributed to stronger market growth in recent years.

Techno Oil strengthens market position

The incoming 7,500MT cargo is expected to further strengthen Techno Oil’s ability to meet growing consumer demand and maintain product availability across major distribution channels.

Market watchers note that consistent product inflow into strategic terminals remains essential for sustaining confidence within Nigeria’s domestic gas value chain.

A report by PetroleumPriceNG stated that regular LPG cargo arrivals continue to play a major role in supply planning as consumption expands nationwide.

New cooking gas price to emerge as Techno Oil receives big supplies. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

With discharge operations expected to begin immediately after the vessel arrives in Lagos, the shipment is projected to support wider cooking gas accessibility and reinforce ongoing efforts to deepen LPG utilisation across Nigeria.

The development may also provide a welcome relief for millions of Nigerians facing rising living costs, especially as cheaper LPG imports could gradually influence retail market prices nationwide.

Cooking gas scarcity worsens nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s cooking gas crisis is worsening, with fresh scarcity driving prices sharply higher across Lagos, Abuja and several other states, forcing many households to abandon Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for charcoal and firewood.

Retailers and marketers say the situation remains dire despite the arrival of new LPG shipments into the country, warning that prices may continue rising if urgent government intervention fails to materialise.

In many neighbourhood retail outlets, cooking gas now sells for as much as N2,400 per kilogramme, leaving consumers struggling with soaring energy costs amid worsening economic hardship.

Source: Legit.ng