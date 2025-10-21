President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as a committed ally in Nigeria’s progressive political movement

In a birthday message marking Kwankwaso’s 69th year, Tinubu acknowledged his enduring influence and contributions to national development

The President emphasised Kwankwaso’s legacy of pro-people politics and wished him continued good health and impactful service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as a steadfast ally within Nigeria’s progressive political fold, despite his departure from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a congratulatory message marking Kwankwaso’s 69th birthday, President Tinubu acknowledged the Senator’s enduring commitment to progressive ideals.

He noted that although Kwankwaso had exited the APC to form the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), his political philosophy remained aligned with the progressive movement.

“Senator Kwankwaso remains a friend and ally with whom I served in the National Assembly in 1992 and later as governors in 1999,” Tinubu stated.

“We also worked together in founding the All Progressives Congress. Although he later left the APC to establish the New Nigeria Peoples Party, it is noteworthy that he remains within the progressive fold.”

Tinubu commends Kwankwaso’s national contributions

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu extended warm wishes to Kwankwaso’s family, friends and political associates as they celebrated the milestone.

The President praised Kwankwaso’s “invaluable services” to Nigeria, citing his extensive leadership record. Kwankwaso previously served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives during the aborted Third Republic, held two terms as Governor of Kano State, and was appointed Minister of Defence. He also represented Kano Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Tinubu emphasised that Kwankwaso’s growing influence in northern Nigeria, particularly in Kano State, reflected his pro-people approach to politics. He likened Kwankwaso’s style to that of late political icons Mallam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.

In closing, President Tinubu wished Senator Kwankwaso continued good health and many more years of impactful service to the nation, depicting the enduring respect between the two political figures.

Who is Musa Kwankwaso?

Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is a prominent Nigerian politician and former Governor of Kano State, serving two non-consecutive terms from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015.

He held key national roles including Minister of Defence and Senator for Kano Central. Kwankwaso began his political career as Deputy Speaker in the aborted Third Republic and later co-founded the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He eventually established the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), maintaining his progressive ideology. Known for his grassroots appeal and influence in northern Nigeria, Kwankwaso’s political style is often compared to that of Mallam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.

