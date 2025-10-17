Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant on public communication and social media to Nyesom Wike, on Friday, October 17, said reports that a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ‘pushing’ Nyesom Wike to run against President Bola Tinubu is "fake".

Legit.ng reports that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, is the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although, a longtime member of the PDP, the 57-year-old is a known supporter of President Tinubu.

As reported by Vanguard, Olayinka said the claim of Wike eyeing the presidency in the 2027 election is “another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country.”

Olayinka said:

“Wike does not function in hiding. He does what he says, and says what he does.

“The minister has made it clear where he stands as long as the 2027 Presidential election is concerned, he is with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

