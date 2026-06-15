An old video of Judy Austin debunking claim of her having an affair with Yul Edochie while still married to her ex-husband has resurfaced

The Nollywood actress opened up about her first meeting with Yul, as she fired back at her critics

The old video re-emerged after Judy Austin's ex-husband called her out in a new podcast, which is making waves online

Nollywood actress Muoghalu Judith, popularly known as Judy Austin, and actor Yul Edochie have been subjected to public discussion once again following her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi's latest appearance on a podcast.

Amid the drama, an old video of Judy addressing claims that she met her current husband while still married to Obasi has resurfaced online.

Judy Austin reveals she met Yul Edochie after her marriage to her ex-husband, Obasi, ended. Credit: judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy's ex, who was a guest on the recent episode of the HonestBunch podcast, shared her alleged infatuation with Yul during their marriage.

He also claimed to have evidence that they were dating while she was married to him.

In the old video from 2023, Judy denied having an affair with Yul while she was still married to her ex-husband.

Mixed reactions trail Judy Austin's response to claim about her marriage with Yul Edochie. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Responding to her critics then, Judy said,

"This is just me answering the obvious question that has been flying around. The question is, “Were you in your previous marriage when you met Yul Edochie?” The answer is no. That is the fattest lie ever told about me on social media. My previous marriage ended in March 2013. I saw Yul Edochie for the very first time. I mean, I saw him for the very first time years after my previous marriage ended. So, anyone saying otherwise is lying.

To prove her innocence, Judy added,

“However, if I am telling the truth, let all the curses and insults go back to the people saying it a billion times over."

In related news, Legit ng reported that Mr Obasi had called out Judy and Yul for denying him access to his children.

Judy Austin's old video responding to claims against her is below:

Reactions trail Judy Austin's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

IyajiMaryam commented:

"Judy, let this be the last time you’re explaining yourself. Marriage is not by force, he should move on. How many years will it take him to stop wailing, we are tired of all this nonsense jor. Nigeria is bleeding and we are focused on it."

Foxyblueu commented:

"I don't support the ex-husband's late drama, but dodging the exact year you met Yul makes this whole damage control very weak, sister."

TwaLofty wrote:

"It will definitely happen to u madam...So, u left ur own marriage to go and destroy another woman’s home? As in how? U internationally left ur home then went ahead to break someone else's home and u still hv mind talk without sh@me? No wonder people insult some single mothers."

NsikakabasiAkp2 commented:

"My problem is with Igbo men like why would you wife someone that had has slept with other men and got kids as well like."

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul and Judy Austin fired back at their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng