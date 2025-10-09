President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presiding over an ongoing meeting of the Council of State at Aso Rock, Abuja

Tinubu is expected to present three nominees to replace Prof Mahmood Yakub as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Legit.ng reports that the Council of State advises the President on key national issues, including the appointment of the INEC Chairman

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to present nominees for the next Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the ongoing meeting of the Council of State.

Legit.ng recalls that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu handed over to a national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, as acting INEC chairman.

The hybrid session began at 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu will present three nominees for the Council’s consideration — Prof. Joash Amupitan, Justice Abdullahi Mohammed Liman, and Prof. Lai Olurede.

According to a draft agenda, the three nominees, all legal and academic professionals, are being screened as possible successors to Yakubu.

It was gathered that the Department of State Services and other security agencies did background checks on at least five candidates.

The Council of State advises the President on key national issues, including the appointment of the INEC Chairman, the National Population Commission, and the National Judicial Council members.

Former Heads of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), joined the meeting virtually.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, were physically present at the meeting.

Others include Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and several state governors, with some represented by their deputies.

“Why I decided to step down as INEC chairman”

Recall that the outgoing INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, opened up on his decision to step down.

Yakubu explained the reason for his decision to step down as INEC chairman on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

