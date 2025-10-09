Breaking: Tinubu Presents Nominees for INEC Chairman During Council of State Meeting
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presiding over an ongoing meeting of the Council of State at Aso Rock, Abuja
- Tinubu is expected to present three nominees to replace Prof Mahmood Yakub as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
- Legit.ng reports that the Council of State advises the President on key national issues, including the appointment of the INEC Chairman
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to present nominees for the next Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the ongoing meeting of the Council of State.
Legit.ng recalls that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu handed over to a national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, as acting INEC chairman.
The hybrid session began at 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
As reported by The Punch, Tinubu will present three nominees for the Council’s consideration — Prof. Joash Amupitan, Justice Abdullahi Mohammed Liman, and Prof. Lai Olurede.
According to a draft agenda, the three nominees, all legal and academic professionals, are being screened as possible successors to Yakubu.
It was gathered that the Department of State Services and other security agencies did background checks on at least five candidates.
The Council of State advises the President on key national issues, including the appointment of the INEC Chairman, the National Population Commission, and the National Judicial Council members.
Former Heads of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), joined the meeting virtually.
Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, were physically present at the meeting.
Others include Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and several state governors, with some represented by their deputies.
“Why I decided to step down as INEC chairman”
Recall that the outgoing INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, opened up on his decision to step down.
Yakubu explained the reason for his decision to step down as INEC chairman on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
Legit.ng reported that Yakubu handed over the national commissioner, Ms May Agbamuche-Mbu, as acting INEC Chairman.
Read more stories on INEC:
- Joash Amupitan: 10 Key Facts About New INEC Chairman After Tinubu’s Appointment
- Election Explainer: How is the INEC Chairman Appointed?
- May Agbamuche-Mbu: Why Acting INEC Chairman Was Selected to Lead by Yakubu
- INEC: Exact Date Tinubu Will Announce Yakubu's Successor Emerges
- Agbamuche-Mbu: Born in Kano, 4 Other Facts About New INEC Acting Chair as Mahmood Yakubu Hands Over
New INEC chairman: Tinubu considers Amupitan
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu was considering appointing a new INEC chairman.
The new chairman would succeed Professor Yakubu, who has served almost out his two terms of 10 years.
A highly placed presidency source mentioned and confirmed the name of a law professor as the likely replacement for Yakubu.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.