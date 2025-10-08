May Agbamuche-Mbu has been appointed Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), succeeding Professor Mahmood Yakubu

Her selection follows her distinction as the longest-serving National Commissioner and current head of INEC’s Legal Services, Clearance, and Complaints Committee

The transition comes as INEC gears up for critical off-cycle elections and voter registration exercises nationwide

INEC leadership transitions to Agbamuche-Mbu amid calls for transparency in chairman appointment by President Tinubu. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/X

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the commission intensifies preparations for upcoming off-cycle governorship elections and continuous voter registration exercises.

Role at INEC legal service

She currently chairs INEC’s Legal Services, Clearance, and Complaints Committee (LSCCC), a critical portfolio tasked with overseeing legal compliance and candidate screening.

Her extensive experience in legal and administrative matters within the commission is expected to provide continuity and stability during the transition phase.

The transition took place on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu's handover

Professor Yakubu, whose second and final five-year term is set to conclude in November 2025, stated that the handover was in line with constitutional provisions governing tenure limits for public officeholders.

He urged INEC commissioners, directors, and staff to offer their full support to Agbamuche-Mbu as she leads the commission pending the appointment of a substantive chairman.

Yakubu reflects on tenure and electoral progress

In his farewell address, Professor Yakubu expressed appreciation to INEC staff, RECs, and stakeholders for their professionalism and commitment to Nigeria’s democratic process.

He described his tenure as both “challenging and rewarding,” highlighting improvements in electoral transparency, technology adoption, and voter engagement.

“I am deeply grateful to my colleagues and the entire INEC family for their unwavering support. The progress we achieved was made possible through teamwork, resilience, and our shared belief in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

Yakubu’s leadership began in November 2015 after his appointment by then-President Muhammadu Buhari. He was reappointed in 2020, becoming the first INEC chairman to serve two full terms.

During his time in office, the commission conducted two general elections, in 2019 and 2023, as well as numerous off-cycle and by-elections across the country.

Agbamuche-Mbu’s elevation to acting chairman marks a new chapter for INEC, with expectations high for her to uphold the commission’s mandate and steer it through the next phase of Nigeria’s electoral calendar.

Civil society groups urge open process as May Agbamuche-Mbu takes over INEC chairmanship from Mahmood Yakubu. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/X

