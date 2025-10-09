The National Council of State has approved the nomination of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as the new chairman of INEC

Amupitan succeeds Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who recently bowed out of office after 10 years

INEC, the electoral body which oversees elections in Nigeria, was established in 1998 shortly before the country's transition from military to civilian rule

FCT, Abuja - The National Council of State on Thursday, October 9, approved the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu presented Amupitan as the nominee to fill the vacant position, following Professor Mahmood Yakubu's exit. Yakubu served from 2015 till October 2025.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu told the council that Amupitan is the first person from Kogi, north-central state, nominated to occupy the position.

Ododo praises Amupitan

Council members unanimously supported the nomination, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state describing Amupitan as a man of integrity.

In compliance with the constitution, President Tinubu will now send Amupitan’s name to the senate for screening.

Profile of Joash Amupitan

58-year-old Amupitan, from Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu LGA in Kogi state, is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, Plateau state. He is also an alumnus of the institution.

He specialises in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance and Privatisation Law. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in September 2014.

Amupitan was born on April 25, 1967.

After completing primary and secondary education, he attended Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, from 1982 to 1984, and the University of Jos from 1984 to 1987. He was called to the bar in 1988.

He earned an LLM at UNIJOS in 1993 and a PhD in 2007, amid an academic career that began in 1989, following his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation in Bauchi from 1988 to 1989.

Currently, he serves as the deputy vice-chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, a position he holds in conjunction with being the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) in Osun state.

