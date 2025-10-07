Breaking: Yakubu Hands Over To Agbamuche As INEC Acting Chairman
Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to May Agbamuche as the Acting National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Agbamuche is the oldest serving National Commissioner in the electoral body.
Professor Yakubu announced this on Tuesday at the ongoing meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.
He solicited the support of the commissioners and directors of the commission for Agbamuche, until the appointment of a substantive chairman.
Source: Legit.ng
