The ADC has labelled Nasir El-Rufai a prisoner of conscience and demanded his release from custody

At the same time, the party announced key decisions for the 2027 elections during its 101 NEC meeting

Reactions from Nigerians reflected concerns and criticisms towards ADC's leadership and structure

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is a prisoner of conscience and called for his immediate release.

This was declared by the ADC's National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 101 NEC meeting in Abuja on Saturday, May 30. The committee also approved a series of key decisions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC declares Nasir El-Rufai a prisoner of conscience Photo Credit: @BolajiADC

Source: Twitter

Some of these decisions are the ratification of its primaries, the extension of its National Working Committee and the constitution of caretaker committees across its structures in the country.

According to Vanguard, the developments were contained in a communique signed by the national publicity secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, at the end of the meeting.

The communique reads in part:

“The NEC recognises Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai as a prisoner of conscience and calls for his immediate release.”

Nigerians react as ADC speaks on El-Rufai

However, the communique has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Talkdtalk questioned the party's presidential candidate and acting national chairman coming from the north:

"Now do the needful. The chairman is from the North, the Presidential Candidate is from the North, why? How do you want to campaign in the South? David Mark needs to resign as the Chair for a Southerner."

Akin Malaolu commended the ADC:

"Your NWC is excellent in administration. The decisions your good self enumerated are apt and crisis-free. Kudos to our National Working Committee of dedicated democrats. To Tinubu, INE and the Judiciary, enough is enough."

Nigerians react as ADC declares Nasir El-Rufai a prisoner of conscious Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Toochukwu Asiegbu raised concerns about the different court cases confronting the party's leadership

"What, ooo, what happened to Nafiu Bala Gombe and the court case in the High Court? Has everything been suspended? The noise just disappeared overnight from the news and public space. Wonders shall never end. They killed L.P and partially destroyed ADC because of Peter Obi."

Babasola Thanni criticised the ADC:

"I don't know how you came about this over-ambitious name 'African Democratic Congress'. Nigerian politicians do not have or practice any workable homegrown democracy, yet they are talking about Africa. Or they meant to say 'Black African Democratic Congress'".

Conpre5 condemned the creation of the caretaker committee by the party:

"Why are you people creating caretaker committees? Are you people trying to sideline your state SWC and state chairman again? Seems you people are hell-bent on stampeding this party."

Read the full communique on X here:

Amaechi speaks on ADC primary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, has said he had he has not been offered the ADC vice presidential ticket.

Amaechi also disclosed that he had consulted before rejecting the outcome of the ADC presidential primary election results.

Recall that Amaechi contested for the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections, but lost to former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng