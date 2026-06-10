Edo state has become another place where apprehension gripped many following a leaked memo from the Nigerian secret police, DSS

The leaked memo had suggested that some suspected terrorists are planning a mass abduction of children in the state

Reacting to the report, Governor Monday Okpebholo ordered the closure of the schools in Edo North, which has been reportedly marked by the terrorists

There is tension in Edo as a leaked intelligence report by the Department of State Service (DSS) warned the state government of a planned mass abduction of schoolchildren in some parts of the state, leading to worries about security amid a wave of kidnappings across the country.

Reacting to the report, Governor Monday Okpebholo ordered the immediate closure of all the secondary schools in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Edo closes schools over planned attacks in DSS-leaked memo Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that the directive was contained in a circular dated Tuesday, June 9, and signed by Enodolomwanyi Otamere, the permanent secretary of the Edo Ministry of Education.

The confidential memo of the secret police was dated Friday, June 5 and addressed to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). It warned that suspected terrorists are planning to target schools in the state, particularly in the Edo North senatorial district.

According to the memo, the intelligence gathered has shown that discussions between two suspected bandits identified as Nuhu and Bawa revealed the plans to abduct schoolchildren after they failed in their attempt to abduct wealthy individuals to generate desired financial returns.

The document further explained that the suspects are of the view that targeting schoolchildren would attract the attention of the government and increase their chances of getting substantial ransom payments.

Meanwhile, the leaked DSS memo has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Obed Obaa criticised Nigeria's systems:

"Look at how insecurity is spreading, and yet our agencies are still reactive. We're in a big mess in this country. Please, y'all must stay as safe as you can."

Kingsley said such news should not have made headlines but for security agencies to act upon:

"Should this news be confirmed online seff? Isn’t it supposed to be privately disclosed to security agencies to mount guard?"

Kev called for actions from the government:

"This is an absolute red alert that requires zero delays. The Edo State Government and local security forces must lock down every school baseline immediately. We cannot afford any lapses when it comes to protecting our children, abeg."

Hustler urged parents to keep their children at home:

"The best is to keep your child at home; it is better to stay with little knowledge than to be kidnapped to an unknown location. May God bring us a lasting solution to this problem our nation is facing."

You can read the leaked memo on X here:

Source: Legit.ng