The yearly salary of army personnel in the United Kingdom, also known as the UK, has been revealed

Information made available on the United Kingdom military website shows the yearly salary by rank

The amount paid yearly, which was detailed in pounds, has been converted to Nigerian naira

It is public knowledge that there are several countries in the world, each having its own military agency, which mostly consists of the Air Force, Navy, and Army.

The pay of the Army, Navy, or Air Force might be different or similar for each country. However, in this article, Legit.ng focused on the pay of some army personnel in the United Kingdom military force.

UK Army salary per rank revealed as figures converted from pounds to naira. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

UK Army shows salaries of recruits, privates

In a detailed explanation made available on the official UK military website, a breakdown of the amount some military personnel are paid on a yearly basis was revealed.

The pay in this article is different from that of officers, as it is for non-commissioned personnel, who are known as soldiers according to information made available on the UK Army website.

The following are the yearly pay of recruits & privates, lance corporal, corporal, and sergeant in the United Kingdom military.

Recruits & Privates: £27,282 a year

For individuals who have newly joined the UK military, their total pay of £27,282, when converted to Nigerian naira, shows that each of the recruits or privates takes home a total of £27,282 every year, which equals N49,775,818.03 when converted to Nigerian currency.

UK military publishes yearly salaries of soldiers by rank, amounts converted to naira. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

Lance Corporal: £35,310 a year

For lance corporals, evidence on the website of the UK military shows that they enjoy benefits and also higher pay, which is different from recruits and privates, as they take home a total of £35,310, which amounts to N64,420,234.89 when converted to Nigerian naira.

Corporal: £40,989 a year

Above the recruits, privates, and lance corporal is the corporal, which is higher than the other two ranks. A corporal in the United Kingdom Army earns £40,989, which amounts to N74,763,485.12 in Nigerian naira.

Sergeant: £46,022 a year

The UK Army website, accessed through this link above the corporal, lance corporal, privates, and recruits.

Each sergeant in the United Kingdom Army takes a total yearly pay of £ 46,022. When converted to the Nigerian naira, it amounts to N83,926,777.71.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian university professors are asking to be paid at least N2.5 million every month.

They said their current salary is too small because life is now very expensive in Nigeria. Some of them said they earn less than N650,000 even though they do a lot of work. The professors said they teach, do research, and handle many school duties, but still struggle to pay rent, transport, and school fees.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a man who claims to be a former lecturer at Covenant University has shared his past salary online. The PhD holder posted what he said was his payslip, showing how much he earned while working at the school in January 2024.

He said the amount he received was about N133,000 per month, despite having a PhD. His post has caused many people to react and talk online. He also showed proof of the payslip, but has not responded to media questions about the claim.

University of Ibadan publishes lecturers' salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has shared how much its lecturers and professors are paid.

The school put the information on its website and showed the salaries for different levels of teachers in the university. It showed that assistant lecturers, lecturers, senior lecturers, and professors all earn different amounts, and the pay increases as they move to higher positions.

Source: Legit.ng